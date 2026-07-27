$2 Million Pikachu Illustrator Tops This Week's TCG Sales

Rare Pokémon cards once again dominated the high-end trading card market during the week of July 19-25, highlighted by a stunning $2 million private sale of one of the hobby's most iconic cards.

While Pikachu claimed the week's top spot by a wide margin, Rayquaza proved to be the biggest story overall, accounting for three of the five highest sales. The lone non-Pokémon card to crack the list was a 1/1 2026 Topps Chrome VeeFriends Very Lucky Black Cat SuperFractor (aka VVVVLBC), continuing the crossover brand's strong debut in the premium market.

As always, we're tracking the week's five biggest TCG and sports card sales based on Card Ladder data. Sports card collectors can also check out our companion piece covering the week's top sports card sales. Without further delay, let’s jump into the week’s top TCG sales:

#5: 2005 Pokémon EX Deoxys Gold Star Rayquaza #107 PSA 9

PSA 9 Rayquaza Gold Star 107 💎 PULLED MYSELF Pokemon 2005 EX Deoxys | eBay via Card Ladder

Kicking off this week's rankings is a 2005 Pokémon EX Deoxys Gold Star Rayquaza #107 PSA 9, which sold for $104,500 on eBay on July 19. Widely regarded as one of the most iconic modern Pokémon cards ever printed, Gold Star Rayquaza continues to command six-figure prices even outside Gem Mint condition.

#4: 2026 Topps Chrome VeeFriends Erupt! SuperFractor "Very, Lucky Black Cat" 1/1

2026 Topps Chrome VeeFriends Erupt! SuperFractor Very, Lucky Black Cat 1/1 | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

The only non-Pokémon card to make this week's list came from Fanatics Premier, where the 1/1 Very, Very, Very, Very Lucky Black Cat SuperFractor, authenticated by CGC, sold for an impressive $132,000 on July 24. The sale demonstrates continued collector appetite for premium VeeFriends releases and ultra-rare one-of-one modern cards.

#3: 2004 Pokémon Japanese Clash of the Blue Sky Rayquaza Gold Star PSA 10

Pokemon 2004 Japanese Clash/Blue Sky Rayquaza Gold Star Holo PSA 10 | eBay via Card Ladder

Another Rayquaza enters the rankings in the third spot. This Japanese Gold Star PSA 10, featuring the desirable "Claw Swirl," sold on eBay for $136,500 on July 22. High-grade Japanese Gold Stars continue to command premium prices thanks to their rarity and strong international demand.

#2: 2005 Pokémon EX Deoxys Gold Star Rayquaza #107 CGC 10 Gem Mint

2005 Pokemon EX Deoxys Holo Rayquaza Gold Star #107 CGC 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

The highest-selling Rayquaza of the week reached $168,000 during Fanatics Weekly on July 19. With three Gold Star Rayquaza cards appearing in this week's Top 5, the legendary Pokémon continues to command extraordinary demand nearly two decades after the card's original release.

#1: 1998 Pokémon CoroCoro Comics Promo Holo Illustrator Pikachu BGS 9

1998 Pokemon CoroCoro Comics Promo Holo Illustrator Pikachu BGS 9 | Card Ladder

Topping the list—and the entire hobby this week—is one of the most legendary trading cards ever produced. A BGS 9 Pikachu Illustrator changed hands in a private sale for an astounding $2 million on July 22. Often referred to as the "Holy Grail" of Pokémon cards, Pikachu Illustrator was originally awarded through illustration contests held by CoroCoro Comic magazine in Japan. Public sales remain exceedingly rare, making each transaction a significant event for the hobby.

This week's results once again highlight the continued strength of the ultra-premium Pokémon market. Whether driven by the enduring appeal of Rayquaza Gold Star or the unmatched prestige of Pikachu Illustrator, collectors continue to show that iconic, high-grade cards remain among the most in-demand collectibles in the world.