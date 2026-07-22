Card Culture by Lewis Hamilton Opens First Flagship Store in Frankfurt

Three months after announcing Card Culture by Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton is ready to welcome collectors through the doors of the brand's first flagship store. Card Culture by Lewis Hamilton will officially open its Frankfurt location on July 24th, marking the first step in an ambitious international expansion.

Collectors in Frankfurt can celebrate the opening of the first Card Culture by Lewis Hamilton flagship store on July 24. | Card Culture by Lewis Hamilton

The opening follows the July 21st launch of the company's website, mobile app, and Instagram handle (@cardculture_de), giving collectors their first opportunity to experience Hamilton's newest business venture.

The new website for Card Culture by Lewis Hamilton | www.Cardculture.com

Located at Roßmarkt 15 in the heart of Frankfurt, the flagship store will offer products from Topps, Panini, Upper Deck, Pokémon and other leading brands while serving as the blueprint for a premium retail experience centered on collecting, community and culture.

Uniting a Sports Legend and a Hobby Powerhouse

During an interview with Collectibles on SI in April, Hamilton said the idea for Card Culture by Lewis Hamilton grew out of his childhood memories of opening football cards in England.

"I remember being in school and the excitement of opening up packs of cards," Hamilton said. "It was a small community, but we were connected through our love of sport and cards."

That passion evolved into a joint venture between Lewis Hamilton Ventures and Dave & Adam's Card World, pairing Hamilton's global reach with one of the hobby's most respected retailers.

Unlike many athlete-backed investments, Card Culture isn't simply a licensing deal bearing Hamilton's name. The seven-time Formula One world champion has taken an active role in shaping the brand, with a focus on creating destinations that welcome longtime collectors while introducing new generations to the hobby.

The VIsion and Passion of a Global Sports Icon

Frankfurt is only the beginning. Card Culture plans to expand across Europe, the Middle East and Asia over the next five years, with locations in West London, Sydney and additional international markets already under consideration.

Hamilton has previously pointed to the contrast between the United States—home to thousands of local card shops—and many international markets, where dedicated hobby stores remain relatively scarce. Card Culture aims to help fill that gap by creating destinations that combine retail experience with trade nights, pack-opening events, educational programming and community building.

Rather than simply opening another local card shop, Card Culture is attempting something few retailers have accomplished: building a recognizable international hobby brand outside North America. If successful, it could provide collectors across Europe, the Middle East and Asia with a consistent experience similar to what those in the hobby have come to expect from leading retailers in the United States.

Frankfurt was chosen not only for its central European location but also because it gives the company a strong foundation for future growth. Dave and Adam’s Europe existing Netherlands location will serve as its European e-commerce and distribution hub as the brand expands.

Unlocking the International Collector Opportunity

Hamilton's involvement in the hobby has steadily grown over the past several years. From signing with Fanatics Collectibles and appearing at major hobby events to launching Card Culture, he's become one of the most recognizable athlete ambassadors in the trading card world.

Now comes the next chapter. The Frankfurt flagship transforms Card Culture from an idea into a physical destination for collectors—and the first step in what Hamilton hopes will become a truly global retail network.

Card Culture by Lewis Hamilton opens in Frankfurt on July 24th. | Card Culture by Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton has spent his career building one of the most recognizable brands in motorsports. Now he's applying that same long-term approach to the collectibles industry. Whether Card Culture ultimately reaches 20 stores or more, the opening in Frankfurt represents more than a new card shop: it marks the official launch of an ambitious effort to build one of the hobby's first truly international retail brands for collectors.