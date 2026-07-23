eBay Live's 48 Hours of Deals Delivers Rare Finds, $1 Starts and Exclusive Drops

Whether you're chasing a Jordan rookie, the latest Pokémon release, an exclusive Batman comic, or a luxury designer accessory, eBay Live's 48 Hours of Deals promises something worth watching.

Taking place July 23-24, the two-day event brings together many of eBay Live's biggest sellers for nearly nonstop livestreams featuring exclusive inventory, deep discounts, MSRP drops, flash deals and $1 starts. Spanning collectibles, fashion and technology, the event is built around one simple idea: delivering exceptional value on items buyers may not find anywhere else.

Luxury Brands and Flash Deals Open the Event

Day one (Thursday, July 23) begins with several marquee sellers showcasing premium brands at steep discounts. Bolt Luxury will feature flash deals offering 50-80% off designer sunglasses from brands including Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana, Jimmy Choo and Salvatore Ferragamo. DesignOfWallStreet follows with handbags and sunglasses from brands including Versace, Coach, Michael Kors and Kate Spade, highlighted by discounts of more than 50% and plenty of $1 starts.

Design of Wall Street : handbags and sunglasses for more than 50% off. | eBay Live

Tech shoppers won't be left out, either. GuaranteeCellular plans a 24-hour livestream packed with refurbished Apple products, Sony PlayStation consoles, and more, with giveaways and flash deals throughout the day.

Friday Belongs to Collectors: Comics, Legos, and Pokémon

Friday's featured streams shift the spotlight squarely onto collectors, especially those who have San Diego Comic-Con FOMO.

Comic fans can tune into BigClutch (Friday, Jul 24 at 7:00 PM PDT) for the debut of exclusive DC x eBay editions of Absolute Batman #22 and Absolute Catwoman #2. Legendary artist Bill Sienkiewicz (The New Mutants, Moon Knight, and Elektra: Assassin) is scheduled to appear live for sketches and signings, while fans will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive books during MSRP drops.

Legendary artist Bill Sienkiewicz is scheduled to appear live for sketches and signings. | eBay Live

StudCityShop (Friday, Jul 24 at 9:00 AM PDT) brings the excitement of San Diego Comic-Con to eBay Live with hundreds of LEGO minifigures, sealed sets and fan-favorite themes spanning Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Marvel, Disney and more.

Pokémon collectors may want to clear their schedules. PFootballPete's (Friday, Jul 24 at 5:30 PM PDT) extended livestream features thousands of MSRP drops on booster boxes, bundles, and collection cases, including products from Perfect Order, Chaos Rising, Ascended Heroes, and Pitch Black.

Sports Cards Remain Front and Center

Sports card collectors will also have plenty to keep them busy throughout the event. Whether you’re looking for Topps Chrome Baseball, Topps Inception Basketball, Jordan rookies, grading deals, or FOTL Noir Soccer—there is literally something for everyone.

Dino's Fan Shop: Multi-sport blaster boxes featuring soccer, hockey and soccer stickers. | eBay Live

Here’s the full rundown for where to find your favorite participating breakers and the fun stuff they’re featuring during eBay Live’s “48 Hours of Deals”:

941 Sports Cards : 10’s for RAW

AnzCollects : PSA 10 cards at raw-card prices (select cards up to $500 off)

Black Gold Sports Cards : Topps Inception Basketball

Blez : Topps Inception Basketball

CardandAllGaming : PSA 10 cards at raw-card prices (select cards up to $500 off)

CardandAllGaming: PSA 10 cards at raw-card prices | eBay Live

Columbia Sports Cards : PSA 10s for raw prices

Dino's Fan Shop : Multi-sport blaster boxes featuring soccer, hockey and soccer stickers

Fandomtrade : Pokémon Pitch Black ETBs at MSRP

GameTimeCardz : 2026 Topps Chrome Baseball Blaster Boxes for $15

Ketchum All Collectibles : PSA 10 cards at raw-card prices (select cards up to $500 off)

Lasorda's Card House : NFL Mixers featuring Topps Finest, National Treasures and Prizm

Lasorda's Card House: NFL Mixers featuring Topps Finest, National Treasures and Prizm | eBay Live

Layton Breaks : PSA 10 cards at raw-card prices (select cards up to $500 off)

Mystery Breaks : FOTL Noir Soccer

Paradise Card Breaks : Topps Chrome Rip & Ship

PCB Hobby : Card Party with free shipping

Pfootball : Gem Mint singles, Topps Chrome Rip and Ship

PFootballPete4dhx : Mega MSRP Drop Show

PFootballPete4dhx: Mega MSRP Drop Show | eBay Live

Ryan's Card House : Mega MSRP Drop Show

SportsCardsGrading : Jordan Rookies

Tombstone : Topps Chrome Rip & Ship

WeTheHobby : WTH Repacks & Pantheon Repacks

WeTheHobby: WTH Repacks & Pantheon Repacks | eBay Live

XPCollect : Mega MSRP Drop Show

With only 48 hours to shop, eBay Live's latest event is designed to reward collectors willing to tune in, engage with sellers, and act quickly. For buyers looking to discover exclusive inventory while scoring limited-time deals, it may be one of the platform's biggest livestream events of the summer.