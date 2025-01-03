2024 Topps Luminaries Baseball Release - Everything You Need to Know
Topps is launching one of their most anticipated baseball products of the year Friday, January 3rd, Topps Luminaries. This gorgeous set features some of the most sought-after past, present, and future baseball players.
This is one of those products that can please almost any baseball collector. There are eye popping rookies card autos of Elly De La Cruz, Paul Skenes, Yoshinobu Yamamoto to cut autographs of the greatest of all time like Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Cy Young and many others.
Some of the the inserts to chase are the Home Run Kings/Hit Kings/Master of the Mound Ultra Book Cards. There are also Letter Book Cards, Spark of the Light Patch and Dual Patch Cards.
New this year, is the Facing off Book Card. One side features a cut auto of an all time great verses another legend or superstar, which is also autographed.
Here are some key things to know about this product:
Release Date: January 3rd 2025
Cards per Pack: 1 Slabbed or Encased Autograph or Auto Relic
Packs per Box: 1
Boxes Per Case: 12
Checklist: Click Here
View Odds: Click Here
To take a sneak peek at what some of the cards will look like, and see what additional subsets are being offered, Blowoutcards.com has a sell sheet to view.
This set looks incredible, and I for one cannot wait to rip into a box.