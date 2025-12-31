Matthew Stafford vs Drake Maye for 2025 MVP - Their NFL Rookie Cards to Buy Now

As we head towards that wonderful time of year, the NFL Playoffs, the annual MVP race is coming sharply into focus. Just a year ago, many fans had written off the New England Patriots as a rebuilding project - fast-forward to today and Drake Maye, in his second year, has led the team to the AFC East Championship. While the Los Angeles Rams have been eliminated from the NFC West race, Matthew Stafford has been playing lights out all season with the aim of winning his second Super Bowl. It's a dead heat right between these two quarterbacks as to who will take home the MVP; as we wait to see how it unfolds, it's worth taking a deeper look at some of the rookie cards of the two.

TOPPS CHROME 2009 MATTHEW STAFFORD

2009 Matthew Stafford Topps Chrome | CardLadder

The Topps Chrome rookie pictured above isn't his most expensive, but it's included here because it fits into almost every budget and Topps is arguably the more well-known card brand than Bowman. There are parallels of this Topps chrome card, including an autograph version, for those who want more of a chase.

UPPER DECK SP AUTHENTIC PATCH AUTO 2009 MATTHEW STAFFORD

2009 Matthew Stafford Upper Deck SP Authentic | CardLadder

Upper Deck still had an NFL license back in 2009 and delivered with this patch/autograph rookie card of Stafford. Sticker autographs had begun showing up more and more, so it's nice to see an on-card autograph. The fact that it's print run is limited to just 499 makes this a must-have for Stafford collectors.

TOPPS CHROME AUTOGRAPH 2024 DRAKE MAYE

2024 Drake Maye Topps Chrome Autograph | CardLadder

Drake Maye has had nothing short of a phenomenal start in the NFL. It's amazing that he's picked up where Brady left off with the Patriots and is in the running for the MVP in just his second year. His Topps Chrome autograph card is unlicensed, but Topps did a great job with the photo and you can't really tell that the logo is missing on the helmet.

PANINI PRIZM SILVER 2024 DRAKE MAYE

2024 Drake Maye Panini Prizm Silver | CardLadder

Panini Prizm has become the must-have rookie card over the last few years - that will change now that Panini has lost their NFL license, but the silver variation of Maye's Prizm rookie card will still be one of his most desired cards on the market.

