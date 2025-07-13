Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal Named Starting Pitchers for MLB All-Star Game
The two starting pitchers for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game have officially been announced, and the choices aren't really surprising to anyone.
Reigning NL Rookie of the Year and NL Cy Young award favorite Paul Skenes will start for the National League. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace leads MLB with a 2.01 ERA with four wins and eight losses. He's pitched 121 innings so far this season, and posted 131 strikeouts, with 82 hits, 27 earned runs and six home runs hit on him.
It's Skenes's second year in a row starting the All-Star Game, and since it's only his second year in MLB, it means he's started in every All-Star Game he's appeared in. That's quite an impressive feat.
On the American League side, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal will make his second-straight All-Star appearance. It will be his first All-Star start, though. Like Skenes, Skubal is the favorite to win the AL Cy Young award.
Skubal's posted a 2.23 ERA with 10 wins and three losses. He's pitched 121 innings and thrown 153 strikeouts, the second most in MLB this season. He's given up 84 hits, 30 earned runs and nine home runs.
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game beings at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.