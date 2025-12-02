3 top prospects cards to hope for in 2025 Bowman Draft

With the calendar shifting to December means the arrival of several releases to close out the year. One of the last big products and most highly anticipated by baseball fans and collectors is the release of Bowman Draft 2025. Bowman Draft always features some but not all of the top picks from the prior MLB Draft. As of this writing, the full checklist has not been released however, I wanted to provide a list of players who collectors should be excited to see if they are in the product.

Steele Hall SS, Reds

With the 9th pick in the 2025 #MLBDraft, the Cincinnati Reds select SS Steele Hall.



Welcome to Reds Country, Steele‼️ pic.twitter.com/rXscmbJkfn — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 13, 2025

Along with having one of the best names in the draft, Steele Hall also has a lot of the traits that collectors and fans look for in a prospect. Drafted 9th overall by the Reds, Hall was considered one of the best athletes amongst the prep players in the 2025 draft. Hall possesses top of the scale speed to go along with solid power and the ability to stay at a premium position of shortstop which should help his collectibles market. Furthermore, being drafted by the Reds helps his market as well too, as Reds players always have a stronger collectibles market than one would expect. From a breaker perspective, if Hall makes his Bowman debut in Bowman Draft I would expect him to be an above average chase just below the top names in the product.

JoJo Parker SS, Blue Jays

JoJo Parker was selected 8th overall in the 2025 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays. | Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before making their run to the World Series, the Blue Jays used a top ten pick in the MLB to select prep shortstop JoJo Parker. Drafted out of Purvis High in Mississippi, Parker got a tremendous amount of hype after impressing at various showcase circuits. Although he was one of the older high school players drafted, Parker displayed the best balance of tools and upside amongst the top ten picks with average to above average tools across the board which collectors and fans will appreciate. Unlike other shortstops taken in the draft, Parker is projected to move to third but that shouldn’t hurt his collectibles market as his offensive profile is strong. In terms of where Parker’s sale price might be in breaks if he’s in Bowman Draft, I would expect him to be in the upper tier of but not at the top pricing both due to his player projections and the Blue Jays popularity after their run to the World Series.

Henry Godbout 2B, Red Sox

Henry Godbout was considered the top prospect from Tennessee however, due to his strong commitment to the University of Virginia, he ended up going undrafted. Fast forward to 2025 where he was drafted in the suppliental second round by the Red Sox after starting all three years at Virginia. Godbout’s calling card is his above average hit tool which he showed off in a brief stint at High A Greenville after being drafted. Like in college, Godbout showed a hit over power profile in that short time but still slashed .341/.472/.477 with a .950 OPS across 44 at bats. Being drafted by the Red Sox might help him in the power department as the Sox have done a good job of maximizing power output from their recent prospects Currently, he’s expected to remain at second base where he is projected to be an average to above average defender. From a hobby standpoint, Godbout should be considered a sleeper prospect should he make his debut in Bowman Draft. He should also be considered a mid to lower tier chase. That means that Godbout could be undervalued and represent a low risk high reward prospects for collectors .

𝗗𝗥𝗔𝗙𝗧𝗘𝗗 ☑️



With the 75th pick of the 2025 #MLBDraft, the @RedSox select Henry Godbout. pic.twitter.com/V0B8WhJkcJ — ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) July 14, 2025

