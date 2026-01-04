Hobby Preview: Top 4 Headlines that lie ahead in 2026

As 2026 begins, so does a brand new calendar year in the hobby. Fan favorite releases are right around the corner, along with possible newsworthy events. While some events are known, some have yet to reveal themselves. 2026 could be a year of innovation, intrigue, and continuing trends. Topps gaining licensing, card shows, and more will all take center stage. Collectors will be at the center of it all, ready to begin another hobby calendar year. In either case, the hobby is alive and well going into this year.

Before getting into the main headlines that will impact cards in 2026, there are a few honorable mentions to make note of. Repacks surged in 2025, and will try to continue that trend this year. A variety of formats can be found for those in numerous locations. The Vintage card market , specifically of legends could continue an upward trend as well. Names like Ken Griffey Jr, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and more saw price spikes, and time will tell if that trend continues.

The last honorable mention is the diversity of the hobby marketplace . Last year, certain hobby boxes rose in price due to demand, and online selling continued it's momentum for those looking for singles or group breaks. Retail exclusives also started popping up across products, fueling an affordable chase option. Regardless of the option a collector prefers, look for a variety of collecting options to continue in 2026.

Here are four headlines that will have an impact on cards in 2026:

Topps to gain licensing for Football Cards in April

Topps acquired the NBA license last October, and have had the MLB license for a number of years. But, they have not released a licensed football set since the year 2015. On April 1st, 2026, that is set to change when the license transfers over from Panini. Collectors will be intrigued to see if some fan favorite sets make a return.

2015 Topps Chrome Football Tom Brady | eBay

It could be somewhat assumed (but nothing confirmed at this point) that Flagship and Chrome will surely make an appearance. This would also mean NFL Debut patches could follow, just like the other major sports. Collectors should keep an eye on the NBA release schedule leading up to April, as it could provide a roadmap of what the NFL releases could be.

Card shows will allow hobbyists of all levels to experience the thrill of collecting

There is no shortage of card shows that collectors can attend throughout the course of the year, with Fanatics Fest and The National being two of the biggest ones. Fanatics Fest is scheduled for July 16-19th, 2026 at the Javits Center in NYC. The National will return to Rosemont once again, being held July 29-August 2nd, 2026.

National Sports Collectors Convention Floor | nsccshow.com

Even if collectors cannot attend these major shows, other regional shows have just as much to offer. For example, the Dallas Card Show is held every other month throughout 2026, starting in January. The Philly Show can cover the bases for the Northeastern portion of the US, with it's first show taking place in March. Regardless of where or how big the show is, card shows will be center stage in 2026, bringing all collectors into the chase for cards to add to their collections.

RELATED: 1993-94 Topps Finest Basketball changed The Hobby

Gold Logomen and MLB Debut Patches look to continue selling dominance

MLB Debut Patches from Topps Update and Gold Logomen in Topps Chrome Basketball/Baseball have been selling for high amounts of money, and are some of the most sought after cards in the hobby. It would not be surprising for this trend to continue in 2026.



2025 Topps Chrome Update Baseball Kevin Alcantara MLB Debut Patch Autograph | eBay

Recent sales indicate that collectors are constantly looking to add these cards to their collections, with an Ohtani Autographed Logoman selling for $3 Million a little more than a month ago. Sales of even common players with an MLB Debut patch have been going for thousands of dollars recently, fueling the chase element. While sales on the Basketball side of things have yet to be seen, it would not be shocking if they follow a similar trend.

A short list of who the next breakout star in the hobby will be

Perhaps the biggest question of 2026 will be who the next star of the hobby will be. 2025 saw Nick Kurtz and Cooper Flagg rise to prominence, while 2024 saw Paul Skenes and Jayden Daniels. Some names to watch out for this year in the MLB include: Roman Anthony, Connor Griffin, and Walker Jenkins.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

While it is not known who will declare for the NBA Draft, Cameron Boozer has been lighting up the stat sheet for Duke. The NFL is in a similar situation, with Indiana Quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the spotlight, leading his team to a CFP Semifinal appearance. Those interested should keep an eye on who declares for these respective drafts, as that will be the first domino to fall in determining the next breakout star of the hobby.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds up the trophy Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after winning the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2026 looks to be a great year in the hobby, and numerous key headlines are set to emerge. While players and topics can always change, certain aspects of the hobby are always in focus. Recently, this has been MLB Debut patches, Logomen and licensing. These along with predicting who will be the next breakout hobby star look to headline the hobby in the new calendar year.

