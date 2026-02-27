2025 Panini Honors Football: Buyback Autographs, Parallels, and Rookie Chases

For the first time in three seasons, Panini Honors is getting a hobby release for Football. The product is considered to be a high end product, and the release will be online only. 2025 Panini Honors will have autograph and parallel chases for collectors to search after, while maintaining a theme of rarity across the release. Some collectors may be eagerly awaiting this release, and it will officially release on Friday, February 27th on the Panini website.

Here is what collectors need to know about the product.

Hobby Box Breakdown of 2025 Panini Honors Football

Hobby boxes will contain only four cards, meaning that every card will count when it comes to the hope of collectors pulling a major card. On average, there will be one base card, one parallel, and two autographs. Of the autographs, it could be a combination of rookie and recollection autographs. Boxes are advertised as costing $1,500 on the Panini website. The boxes will be for sale via a dutch auction, which is where the price will start at a certain point ($1,500), and will lower until boxes are sold out. The price floor for the boxes will be $400. This can be an opportunity for collectors to get a good deal on a box, but collectors also need to keep in mind that boxes can sell out at any point.

2025 Panini Honors Football Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

This Release Features Rarity

This year, nearly all cards will be numbered to /99 or less, meaning that cards across the product are going to be rare. This includes inserts, base cards, parallels, and autographs. A preview image was shared of a Travis Hunter autograph from the product, and it is a good looking card. The card has Hunter in the center of the card, surrounded by a circle with the word "rookie" around him, almost like a portal. The wording gets smaller and smaller on the card, which is visually appealing due to it's differing nature. The team logo is then located at the bottom of the card, with the product name at the top.

2025 Panini Honors Football Travis Hunter Rookie Autograph | Checklist Insider

Recollection Autographs Take Center Stage for Hobbyists

What helps make this product unique is the inclusion of Recollection Autographs. These are cards that were part of past Panini Football products that have now been autographed and inserted into this year's product. At the time of writing, a checklist is not known, but it has been confirmed that a Bijan Robinson Color Blast RC is included. The way that collectors can tell if it is from the set is a "Recollection Collection 2025" stamp that is on the front of the card.

2025 Panini Honors Football Bijan Robinson Recollection Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025 Panini Honors Football will be up for grabs on Friday, February 27th in a dutch auction on the Panini website. The product contains only four cards per box, with collectors pulling (on average) two autographs. The inclusion of Recollection Autographs adds some uniqueness to the product, as collectors hope to find cards of current superstars. Given that this is the first release of the product in three seasons, it would not be surprising for there to be demand for this release.