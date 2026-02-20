4 All-Time Running Backs and Their Cards

Football collectors know that running backs come in a distant second to quarterbacks when talking about football cards. QBs have long been the main movers in the hobby and it makes sense - they're the leaders of the offense. Running Backs, also have a case to make. Who doesn't love seeing a fantastic running play develop into long touchdown run, complete with breaking tackles and amazing moves? Ask any football fan and he'll give you his favorite running back without even thinking about it. While they may not get the hobby love that quarterbacks do, their cards are worth paying attention to - after all, everyone has a favorite running back!

TOPPS 1976 WALTER PAYTON

1976 Walter Payton Topps | CardLadder

One of the best to ever do it, they called him "Sweetness" for a reason - Walter Payton was a legend both on and off the field. His rookie card is still popular with collectors decades after his retirement. A great portrait of a smiling Payton makes this a worthy addition to any football collection. As with the entire set, centering is a major issue - expect to pay around $60,000 for one in top shape.

SCORE SUPPLEMENTAL 1990 EMMITT SMITH

1990 Emmitt Smith Score Supplemental | CardLadder

There are several Smith rookie cards on the market, but most collectors would agree that this is the one to have. It features a great shot of Smith running the ball and black corners that have caused collectors headaches. Despite a high production run, these cards carry a premium - one in gem-mint condition goes for around $2,000, which is a deal considering he's the all-time leader in rushing yards.

TOPPS CHROME REFRACTOR 2001 LaDAINIAN TOMLINSON

2001 LaDainian Tomlinson Topps Chrome Refractor | CardLadder

Tomlinson's Topps Chrome Refractor is one of the grail cards for his collectors - but others new to the star running back looking for a long term investment could do worse than this card, or the base version.

TOPPS 1958 JIM BROWN

1958 Jim Brown Topps | CardLadder

Jim Brown was not only one of the best football players of all time, he was also a movie star. A three-time MVP, he went on to star in movies like "The Dirty Dozen" and "Any Given Sunday". He was also a noted civil rights activist. His rookie card from the 1958 Topps set is a classic in the hobby and shows off a great portrait of Brown in motion.

