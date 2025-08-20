Rookie Dual Signatures Set to Shine as Hobby Prepares for Donruss Optic Release

With 2024-25 Donruss Optic Basketball set to be released on August 20, the hype around this release is gaining clear momentum throughout the hobby as collectors are more than ready to rip into one of the hobby’s most popular products.

RELATED: Luka Doncic Cards Are Still More Valuable Than SGA’s

2024-25 Donruss Optic Basketball - Ja Morant - Black Velocity Parallel | https://www.paniniamerica.net/2024-25-panini-donruss-optic-nba-trading-card-box-hobby.html

RELATED: NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Cards Continue to Rise

According to Beckett, “2024-25 Donruss Optic Basketball combines the old and new schools with a chromium take on a longstanding brand. Like previous years, the result is a vast checklist filled with color, autographs and inserts. Hobby boxes promise one autograph as well as an average of either an insert or parallel per pack. Choice and Fast Break… also have an autograph per box but these have their own spins as far as exclusives and overall focus.”

This year’s lineup of veteran names includes such hardwood legends like Tim Duncan, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Anthony Edwards, while the rookie checklist showcases some of the league’s most promising names such as Dalton Knecht, Matas Buzelis, Yves Missi, and Zach Edey.

RELATED: The Importance of Community in The Hobby via eBay Live

2024-25 Donruss Optic - Luka Doncic - Downtown | https://www.paniniamerica.net/2024-25-panini-donruss-optic-nba-trading-card-box-hobby.html

In addition to keeping a closer eye on both the veterans and rookies, collectors are also chasing Rookie Dual Signatures, which are by far some of the most sought-after cards in this year’s release. Featuring ultra-rare parallels like Gold Vinyl 1/1s and Choice Nebula 1/1s, the checklist pairs some of the league’s top rookie talent in combinations that are sure to command top dollar among collectors. Key names include the combinations of Matas Buzelis/Reed Sheppard (Bulls/Rockets), Dalton Knecht/Ja’Kobe Walter (Lakers/Raptors), and Bub Carrington/Devin Carter (Wizards/Kings), all of whom are top targets within this release.

Now that we’ve covered some of the basics, where’s the best place for collectors to get in on the action? The answer is simple and as eBay Live has become a major stage for case and box breaks, it’s probably the best and most trusted place to jump on in. There are a number of upcoming events directly related to the release and they include a Wheel-Spin for Teams Break by 528Breaks beginning at 10:00am EST by as well as Passtimebreaks’ Pick Your Player full-case break on August 20, 2025, with auctions running 6:30–10:30 PM CST and the live rip on August 21 at 1:00 PM CST as well as Breaksntakes 4-box team break at midnight EST on August 21.

2024-25 Donruss Optic - Anthony Edwards - Alter Ego Insert Card | https://www.paniniamerica.net/2024-25-panini-donruss-optic-nba-trading-card-box-hobby.html

Offering collectors a strong mix of both nostalgic names and modern icons, exclusive parallels, and numerous big-name autos, 2024-25 Donruss Optic is sure to deliver another strong hobby release as has been the case in previous years. So, whether you plan to open a personal box, or plan on getting in on the action via breakers utilizing the eBay live platform, it’s certainly going to be more than exciting seeing which hobby gems emerge on release day.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: