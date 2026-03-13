2025 Topps Chrome McDonald’s All-American Basketball: Dybantsa, Autos & Inserts

For basketball collectors who like getting in early on the next wave of talent, 2025 Topps Chrome McDonald’s All-American Basketball offers one of the most intriguing prospect products of the year—especially ahead of March Madness.

The release centers on the McDonald’s All-American Game, long considered the premier stage for the nation’s top high school players. Many of the sport’s biggest names—LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Dwight Howard, and Anthony Davis, to name a few—once wore the McDonald’s All-American jersey before going on to NBA superstardom.

With the chrome shine and colorful parallels that collectors expect from the brand, the 2025 edition captures the newest class of elite prospects before they reach college or the professional ranks.

A Chrome Look at Basketball’s Talent Pipeline

Since launching in 2022, Topps Chrome McDonald’s All-American Basketball has carved out a niche as a prospect-focused product, and the 2025 set continues that formula with a 100-card checklist.

The base set features players from the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Games, held in Brooklyn, New York, including standout recruits such as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Mikel Brown Jr., and Caleb Wilson. Top women’s prospects are also prominently featured, highlighted by stars like Aaliyah Chavez, reflecting the growing popularity and visibility of women’s basketball.

Kansas fans can search for patch autos from star Darryn Peterson. | Fanatics

Past McDonald’s All-Americans also appear throughout the product, linking today’s prospects with players who have already become household names in the NBA and WNBA. For collectors, the appeal is simple: these cards often represent the earliest widely available licensed cards of future stars.

Three Autographs Per Hobby Box

Autograph collectors will have plenty to chase. Hobby boxes include three autographs per box, giving the release a strong hit rate for prospectors looking to land signatures from tomorrow’s stars.

Among the highlights are Event Autographs, a 38-card on-card subset featuring players photographed during the 2025 All-American Game itself. The clean Chrome design and event connection make them a centerpiece of the product. Another major chase comes from Billboard Ink, a premium autograph set that incorporates Brooklyn’s urban visual style into the card design.

Top NBA Draft prospects AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson have on-card autographs in Topps Chrome McDonald's All American Basketball!



Available this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/zrJx6BP3ES — Topps (@Topps) March 9, 2026

Collectors can also find Legends Autographs, pairing the new generation of players with former McDonald’s All-Americans who went on to NBA success. Adding another premium layer are Golden Patch Autographs, which can include one-of-one Adidas or McDonald’s logo patches.

Brooklyn-Inspired Inserts and Chrome Parallels

Beyond the autographs, the product leans heavily into Chrome’s colorful design language. Traditional Chrome Refractors return in multiple colors, while McDonald’s-themed parallels add a playful twist to the chase. Collectors will find versions such as McDonald’s Logo Refractors, McFlurry Refractors, and Tie-Dye parallels, alongside hobby-exclusive Gold versions and Mega Box RayWave parallels.

UCLA freshman star Sienna Betts is part of a strong showing of women players in the release. | Fanatics

The insert lineup blends prospect hype with visual storytelling. Sets like Top Recruits, Prospect Paths, and Hype to Legacy follow players from their high school breakout moments toward potential professional stardom.

Other inserts draw inspiration directly from Brooklyn, the host city for the 2025 games. All-American Drip, Concrete Canvas, and High Rise incorporate street art textures and urban design elements, giving the product a visual identity tied to the city where the next generation of stars took center stage.

A First Look at the Future

For decades, the McDonald’s All-American Game has served as the sport’s unofficial preview of the next era of basketball talent.

2025 Topps Chrome McDonald’s All-American Basketball features three autos from current and future stars. | Fanatics

With Chrome technology, multiple autograph sets, and one of the hobby’s deepest prospect pipelines, 2025 Topps Chrome McDonald’s All-American Basketball offers collectors a chance to follow that journey from its very beginning—long before the players reach the NBA spotlight.

For prospect collectors, that early chapter is often where the biggest hobby stories begin.