2025-26 Topps 3 Basketball: Is it the Best New Release of 2026? What to Chase

Collectors within the Basketball hobby do not need to wait much longer for the next release, as Topps will be opening the floodgates on 2025-26 Topps 3 Basketball soon. The product released on Thursday, March 5th on the Topps website. The release contains all of the elements that collectors look for, including autographs of stars and inserts that have great eye appeal. This is also the first time that the product will be released with licensing, so demand could be a bit higher than usual. In either case, the next Topps Basketball release is coming to the hobby.

Here is what collectors need to know about the high-end release, including a box breakdown.

Hobby Box Breakdown of 2025-26 Topps 3 Basketball

Boxes of 2025-26 Topps 3 Basketball will contain only four cards. Three of the cards will be autographs, and the other will be a base or insert. Boxes were be for sale via the EQL process on the Topps website starting at 12 PM EST on March 5th. It is not known at the time of writing how much boxes will cost. The cards do have a high end look to them, and collectors will be hoping for some big pulls with only four cards coming in one box.

2025-26 Topps 3 Basketball Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Eye-Popping Inserts to be a Showcase of the Product

Despite only one card in the box not being autographed, some of the insert sets have some eye-popping designs, and will appeal to many collectors. One such example is 3&D. These cards feature a player in the middle of the card, with the title of the insert behind them. The rest of the card contains an open treasure chest, with coins flying all around them. It has the feel of a 1990's insert, which has risen in popularity in recent years.

2025-26 Topps 3 Basketball Kon Knueppel 3&D Insert | Checklist Insider

There is also Monsters of the Deep. This insert set has players underwater, surrounded by some of the fiercest and deadliest creatures that can be found in the sea. A preview image was shared of the Shaquille O'Neal card in the set, and he is dribbling a basketball while being surrounded by a shark, jellyfish, an octopus, and more. The card is also numbered to only three, indicating how rare the set might be.

2025-26 Topps 3 Basketball Shaquille O'Neal Monsters of the Deep Insert | Checklist Insider

Big Name Veteran and Rookie Autographs to be a Key Chase for Collectors

Autographs are the main draw and selling point of the product, and there is no shortage of big names who signed in the product. Key veterans such as Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant all have autographs for collectors to pull. Curry appears on the Rain Drops Signatures checklist, with his autograph appearing on a raindrop that looks like it is falling apart. Other key signers include: Dwight Howard, David Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pau Gasol, and more.

2025-26 Topps 3 Basketball Stephen Curry Rain Drops Signatures | Checklist Insider

Rookies also have a presence in the release, with many autographs appearing. Most of the big name rookies, including Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, will have collectors chasing after their signatures. There is also the chance to pull Triple Patch Autographs, which feature three pieces of jersey and an autograph of a player on one card. Depending on the player, these cards could be highly sought after.

2025-26 Topps 3 Basketball Ace Bailey Triple Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Topps 3 Basketball is currently released. The product offers many options for collectors to chase after, and has the makings of what looks to be a great product. Basketball collectors around the hobby will be looking forward to opening some of the product, and it will be interesting to see what pulls surface online after release.