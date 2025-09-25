2025 Topps Finest WWE: Big Pulls and Bigger Personalities

Topps is turning up the lights and the volume for 2025 Topps Finest WWE, a showcase built for wrestling’s biggest personalities. This year’s edition feels like a premium WWE pay-per-view: bold entrances, dramatic twists, and a guaranteed headline moment in every case. Here’s an update on how it all comes together—and how you can get in on the action.

A Tiered Roster Worthy of WrestleMania

Finest has never been content with a simple checklist, and the 2025 base set proves it. The 300-card roster mirrors the WWE itself: rookies chasing their first big pop, veterans holding steady, and all-time legends commanding the spotlight.

RELATED: Mickey on the Mound: Topps Chrome Disney Has 1/1 MLB Superfractors

Fans can collect their favorite stars in 2025 Topps Finest WWE. | Topps

Cards fall into Common, Uncommon, and Rare tiers, giving collectors a natural progression to chase. Each card pops with Topps’ signature refractor finish, and a rainbow of parallels keeps the hunt alive long after the first pack is opened.

Inserts That Tell the Story

WWE is all about spectacle, and this year’s inserts read like a highlight reel of wrestling lore. Showstoppers captures those unforgettable entrances and crowd-roaring moments, while Intimidators calls back to 1990s Finest Baseball with a menacing twist for wrestling’s toughest enforcers.

RELATED: Tanner & Co.: Where Sneakers, Watches, and Live Selling Collide

Showstoppers star Tiffany Stratton. | Topps

Finishers immortalizes the split-second drama of RKOs, Spears, and Stunners, and The Turn freezes the heel turns that sent shockwaves through arenas. Rounding it out is Full Segment, a nod to legendary on-air shows and promos. Each subset feels like its own episode of Raw or SmackDown—fast, flashy, and impossible to ignore.

Chasing the Main Event

Every case of Finest WWE comes with a promised “main event” hit, and the three possibilities each pack a heavyweight punch. Dark Energy channels the eerie mystique of WWE’s most ominous figures, dripping with horror-inspired refractor effects.

Randy Orton Double Exposure | Topps

Double Exposure offers a clever dual-image look at a superstar and their alter ego—think Randy Orton paired with a coiled viper. And Ula Fala, a living set centered on the Samoan Bloodline, celebrates icons like The Rock and Roman Reigns while leaving room for future additions. These are the cards that make collectors leap from their seats like the glass just shattered for Stone Cold.

Autographs Fit for Champions

Autographs remain the crown jewel, and Topps stacks the lineup with signatures that read like a Hall of Fame program. Finest Autographs delivers clean on-card signatures from today’s top names, while Finest Moments locks in a superstar’s defining career highlight.

Stone Cold Steve Austin | Topps

Borrowed from Topps Finest Basketball, Masters Autographs elevates the elite even higher, and The Finest provides a striking design worthy of WWE’s greatest legends. Special tribute runs spotlight The Rock, John Cena, and Triple H, turning a simple chase for ink into a quest for history.

How to Find Topps Finest WWE

The product launches on September 26 at 11am ET through a Topps x EQL draw , designed to slow down bots and keep the drop fair. Every $270 hobby box offers 12 packs of 5 cards, with two guaranteed autographs and plenty of refractor parallels waiting inside.

2025 Topps Finest WWE | https://www.topps.com/pages/topps-finest-wwe

Step Into the Ring With eBay Live Breaks

Want to see the set in action—or grab a spot in a group break to chase a case hit? Catch an eBay Live break for 2025 Topps Finest WWE to watch cards hit the mat in real time.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: