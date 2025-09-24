Mickey on the Mound: Topps Chrome Disney Has 1/1 MLB Superfractors

Today many fans will be buying, ripping, or participating in breaks to celebrate the launch of Topps Chrome Disney , what they don’t know is that there is a magical surprise waiting for some incredibly lucky fans: 1/1 Superfractors of classic Disney characters wearing official Major League Baseball uniforms.

Topps Chrome Disney Mickey Mouse San Francisco Giants 1/1 Superfractor. | Fanatics

Imagine Mickey Mouse at bat for the San Francisco Giants or Goofy at bat for the Washington Nationals —those are real chase cards collectors can pull starting now.

RELATED: Rare First Edition of ‘The Hobbit’ Sells for $57,000

Topps Chrome Disney MLB | Fanatics / Topps

“Bringing Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck into Major League Baseball through Topps Disney Chrome is a milestone collaboration for Disney and the hobby,” says Topps President David Leiner. “Seeing these iconic characters in MLB uniforms is something fans have never experienced before, and we know collectors will be excited to chase these cards year after year. This collaboration is about creating a one-of-a-kind collectible experience that celebrates tradition, storytelling, and the joy of collecting.”

Topps Chrome Disney Goofy Washington Nationals 1/1 Superfractor. | Fanatics

What’s Inside the Boxes—And What Collectors Can Expect to Pay

As one of the most well-known historical rosters of intellectual property, the Disney/Pixar checklist is stacked. A 200-card base set highlights fan-favorite Disney and Pixar characters—plus Disney live-action heroes making their Chrome debut.

“Mickey and Friends are showing up in exciting and surprising places we love—bringing fans together for memorable moments,” adds Paul Gitter, Executive Vice President, Global Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products. “The Topps Disney collaboration with Major League Baseball fuses storytelling, sports fandom and the enduring appeal of our iconic characters across all audiences.”

Topps Chrome Disney features everyone's favorite animated characters. | https://www.topps.com/pages/topps-chrome-disney

Hobby boxes deliver 12 inserts, six refractors, four prism refractors, and four numbered parallels on average. Mega boxes and value blasters come with their own exclusives, from Mini Diamonds to a Chicken Little 20th Anniversary insert.

WIth the popularity of the releases, prices have climbed quickly. Hobby boxes first listed at $399.99 and now hover around $750 on the secondary market. Mega boxes are averaging about $125, with value blasters closer to $60. Each configuration promises a rainbow of refractors and a shot at rare autographs, sketches, and the headline-grabbing MLB Superfractors.

Topps Chrome Disney Donald Duck Kansas City Royals 1/1 Superfractor. | Fanatics

Rare Celebrity Autographs Add Star Power

Collectors chasing big hits won’t just be hunting Superfractors. 2025 Topps Chrome Disney also debuts an impressive lineup of authentic on-card autographs from some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved voices and live-action stars.

The checklist reads like a Hollywood premiere: Samuel L. Jackson signs as Frozone from The Incredibles, Chris Evans and Tim Allen both appear as Buzz Lightyear, and Pirates of the Caribbean co-stars Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom add their signatures as Elizabeth Swann and Will Turner.

Collectors can look for autographs from Chris Evans and many other celebrities. | https://www.usatoday.com/entertainment/

Animation legends are here too—John Goodman (Sulley), Billy Crystal (Mike Wazowski), Jodi Benson (Ariel), Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh), and Auli‘i Cravalho (Moana) headline a cast that spans Disney classics and modern favorites.

RELATED: “Over the Rainbow” Finds a Home at the Library of Congress

From Beauty and the Beast to Pocahontas, from Inside Out to Zootopia, these autographs transform the Topps Disney release into a mash-up into a serious celebrity collectible event. For many fans it’s a chance to own a piece of Disney history signed by the very voices that brought these characters to life—making every pack a potential Hollywood reveal.

How to Get Your Disney Fix

Hobby boxes are available today through Topps’ website , as well as local and online hobby shops, major retailers, and online breakers .

Jesse Gibson of SCN Breaks pulls a 1/1 Winnie the Pooh Superfractor that sold for over $7,000. | https://www.sportscardsnonsense.com/

Whether you’re a lifelong Disney fan, a baseball card collector, or someone who just loves a creative crossover, 2025 Topps Chrome Disney is live and ready to rip. And for those lucky enough to pull one of the 1/1 Superfractors, it will mean a new grail for your collection—or a life-changing payday at auction!

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: