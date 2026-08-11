The start of the NHL season is upon us, at least for hockey card collectors, with the release of the first Upper Deck NHL hockey card product for the 2026-27 league year. On August 5th, Hobby boxes were released, and blaster boxes for 2026-27 Upper Deck MVP Hockey are dropping on August 12, 2026. It is an exciting time and a great opportunity to check out some new cards featuring the likes of rookies Cole Hutson and Porter Martone. As well as the likes of Matthew Schaefer, Ivan Demidov, and Macklin Celebrini, who are all on this list as well.

The MVP release is a regular staple for hockey collectors who are looking for fun cards at a fair price point, and this year is shaping up to be another solid offering.

5) 2026-27 Upper Deck MVP Hockey Colors & Contours Green Parallel /20 Macklin Celebrini

Why not start our list with Macklin Celebrini? The San Jose Sharks player is one of the best young talents in the NHL and will be fun to watch this season, and we might as well start out with him.

2025-26 Upper Deck MVP Hockey Colors & Contours Green Parallel /20 Macklin Celebrini. | Upper Deck. upperdeck.com/2026-27-mvp-hockey/

In some ways, it seems as though it's just a matter of time before Macklin Celebrini becomes the consensus best player in the world if he can continue his amazing ascendance with continuous stellar play. We get to take pause and reflect on that by viewing one of his newest cards. This one is a very cool Green Parallel version of the Colors & Contours inserts as shown above. According to Upper Deck's checklist, these will be available in e-Packs and Hobby boxes.

4) 2026-27 Upper Deck MVP Hockey Stickers Ivan Demidov

Just like last year, you can find stickers in Upper Deck's MVP Hockey packs. A fun aspect of this set is that it allows fans of all ages to get a beautiful picture of players that they can stick to most anything.

2026-27 Upper Deck MVP Hockey Stickers Ivan Demidov | Upper Deck. upperdeck.com/2026-27-mvp-hockey/

This sticker features the runner-up for the Calder Memorial Trophy for the 2025-26 season, Montreal Canadiens' budding superstar, Ivan Demidov. Here we have him on the 2026-27 Upper Deck MVP Hockey sticker with a beautiful background of shimmering patterns and featuring a purple hue at the top and bottom of the design.

3) 2026-27 Upper Deck MVP Hockey Cole Hutson

From the runner-up last year to a legitimate contender this year for the Calder Memorial Trophy, we have Cole Hutson for the Washington Capitals.

2026-27 Upper Deck MVP Hockey Cole Hutson | Upper Deck. UpperDeck.com/2026-27-mvp-hockey/

Seeing the first rookie cards for the 2026-27 NHL season is an exciting time for hockey card collectors. Cole Hutson rookie cards are sure to be sought after by many hobbyists looking to collect the top-tier young talent and their first cards.

2) 2026-27 Upper Deck MVP Super Script Parallel /25 Matthew Schaefer

Next on our list is Matthew Schaefer, because it seems inappropriate to have a list of hockey cards and to leave him off. He is the 2025-26 Calder Memorial Trophy Winner who has literally accomplished things that no other player has before him in his first year in the league.

2026-27 Upper Deck MVP Super Script Parallel /25 Matthew Schaefer | Upper Deck. UpperDeck.com/2026-27-mvp-hockey/

Besides his accomplishments on the ice, Matthew Schaefer's cards have been at the height of popularity for the past year, including some absolutely enormous sales and great stories behind the chase. This card, as seen above, is an example of the /25 Super Script Parallel cards that are found in the 2026-27 Upper Deck MVP set.

1) 2026-27 Upper Deck MVP Porter Martone

Here we are with another rookie on our list; this time we have one of the top favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award in the 2026-27 NHL Season, Porter Martone, and his first rookie card of the year!

2025-26 Upper Deck MVP Hockey Porter Martone. | Upper Deck. UpperDeck.com/2026-27-mvp-hockey/

This card will surely be one that is a favorite for collectors; it features the Philadelphia Flyers' rookie right winger, Porter Martone, as he is in action with a look of determination on his face.