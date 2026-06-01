In honor of the battle for Lord Stanley's Cup, we ripped some packs from 2025-26 Upper Deck MVP hockey blaster boxes to take stock of the players and teams that have contributed to a memorable NHL season. Much like the Stanley Cup finals' teams, the 2025-26 Upper Deck MVP set is sturdy from top to bottom and flashy when it counts.

These cards were released before the beginning of the season in July of 2025 and are a nice time capsule of where this season began. Other notable Upper Deck releases have come since with a bit of something for everyone including: Extended Series; Upper Deck Credentials; SPx; Allure and even celebrating National Hockey Card Day. As the Stanley Cup finals are played, we hope to open packs from some of the other sets as well and report back to you.

It's about that time to drop the puck, for these games, and time to rip some packs!

Front of the 2025-25 Upper Deck MVP NHL hockey blaster box. | Photo by D. Allen Thompson of the 2025-26 Upper Deck MVP Blaster Box.

Number of Blaster Boxes Opened: 3 Blaster Boxes, sold as a set of 3.

Number of Packs in Each Blaster Box: 11 packs, including 1 'bonus pack' featuring 3 'Gold Script' parallel cards.

Total Packs Opened: 33 packs.

Total Card Per Pack: 7 cards per pack for base packs. 3 cards per pack for 'bonus packs'

Right to the Rip!

In a sign of cosmic serendipity, within the first few packs out of the box, current Golden Knights and Canes players were well represented and continued to hit as the packs were opened, with more Knights than Canes overall, as well as finding the 'Mascot Stickers' for each of these teams.

Vegas Golden Knight players pulled from Upper Deck MVP Hockey blaster boxes. | D. Allen Thompson

Mark Stone, Mitch Marner (wearing Toronto jersey), Shea Theodore, Jack Eichel, Adin Hill, Ivan Barbashev, and Mascot Chance of the Vegas Golden Knights were pulled from the packs from this Upper Deck offering.

Cards from Upper Deck MVP collection featuring players from the Carolina Hurricanes. | D. Allen Thompson

The Carolina Hurricanes Players that were pulled out of the packs from the 2025-26 Upper Deck MVP blaster boxes include the following: Seth Jarvis, Pyotr Kochetkov, Jaccob Slavin (two cards), and Ryan Suzuki (Gold Script/ Rookie/ no longer on team), as well as the beloved mascot, Stormy, in sticker form.

Top Pulls from 2025-26 Upper Deck MVP Blasters:

Foil cards and mascot stickers from 2025-26 Upper Deck MVP Hockey packs. | D. Allen Thompson

Insert card and stickers that were found, including those pictured above: Thunderbug, Bailey V. Wildthing, Connor Bedard, Kirill Kapizov, Mark Scheifele, Jack Hugues, and teammates Travis Konecny and Matvei Michkov.

Array of gold script parallel cards that were pulled from 2025-26 Upper Deck MVP blaster boxes. | D. Allen Thompson

'Gold Script' Parallels: Clayton Keller, Mike Matheson, Tage Thompson, Cutter Gauthier, and Kent Johnson are pictured above.

Notable rookie insert cards from 2025-26 Upper Deck MVP set and pulled during recent pack opening. | D. Allen Thompson

Jacob Quillan, Luca Cagnoni (Silver Script Parallel), and Elias Pettersson are all rookies and are on the cards/stickers above.

The three finalists for the 2025-26 Hart Trophy for league MVP include Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and were all found in the packs that were opened. | D. Allen Thompson

All 3 Hart Trophy finalists were found! (pictured above): MVP candidates include Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, and Connor McDavid.

Future Hall Of Famers found in the packs. | D. Allen Thompson

And so were future Hall of Famers, Sidney Crosby ('Rising To The Occasion' Insert), and Alex Ovechkin ('Silver Script' Parallel)

The Wrap Up:

These budget cards have a basic card design, which is par for the course for this product and others like it. This set lacks a base rookie version of the first overall draft pick and Calder Trophy winner Matthew Schaefer.

The 2025-26 Upper Deck MVP Hockey Blaster Box shows you what it is from the first puck drop: a budget-friendly offering among many more expensive options. If you like ripping packs, collecting a lot of cards, and want to add to or complete an existing set, this feels like a very good option for hockey fans. These were purchased for $30 for a 3-pack of blaster boxes. Also, the set does contain Ivan Demidov's first rookie cards, which seem worth chasing if you are also interested in collecting the rest of the set along the way.

Also, the stickers are a fun addition! Whether you sleeve 'em or give 'em or stick 'em, you probably can't go wrong!