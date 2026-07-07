2026 Panini Immaculate Baseball: Hall of Fame Autographs, Prospect Patches, and Shoe Relics

It is no secret in the hobby that unlicensed cards will sell for less than licensed cards. However, this does not mean that unlicensed cards are inherently a bad thing. In fact, there are some really cool, unique cards that can be pulled out of unlicensed products, and an upcoming release highlights this perfectly: 2026 Panini Immaculate Baseball. Panini has not had the Baseball license in a number of years, yet they release their high-end offering year after year to much fanfare. The First Off the Line (FOTL) boxes will be up for sale soon at a price that looks friendly to many wallets of collectors.

Here is what collectors need to know ahead of the product being up for sale.

2026 Panini Immaculate Baseball First Off The Line Release Details

Boxes of 2026 Panini Immaculate Baseball FOTL will be up for a Dutch Auction on the Panini website starting at 12 PM EST on Tuesday, July 7th. The price will start at $1,200 and will drop every five minutes until the product is sold out. This format provides a chance for collectors to possibly get some added value if the price drops, but once it is sold out, the product is gone. All collectors need to do is have an account on the website to participate in the Dutch Auction.

2026 Panini Immaculate Baseball FOTL Hobby Box | Panini America

FOTL boxes will contain an exclusive Purple Autograph numbered to /7 or less and will also have a Purple Base Card numbered to /7 or less. In the entire box, collectors can find five autographs or memorabilia on average.

Hall of Fame and Prospect Autographs A Chase For Collectors

Some of the key hits in the box might be comprised of Hall of Fame autographs, which are never a bad thing to add to one's collection. A preview image was shared of a Triple Autograph with some major names signing on the card: Cal Ripken, Ken Griffey Jr, and Bobby Witt Jr. This is a card that blends the past with the present in a very premium format. Other Triple Autographs of legends are available within the product.

2026 Panini Immaculate Baseball Triple Autograph Ripken/Griffey Jr/Witt Jr | Panini America

What helps make this product stand out is the inclusion of Prospect Patch Autographs. Eli Willits is confirmed for the release, which could intrigue many prospectors within the hobby. While he has yet to make his MLB debut, this would be one of his top autographed patch cards within the hobby up to this point.

2026 Panini Immaculate Baseball Eli Willits Patch Autograph | Panini America

Unique Patches A Quality Addition to the Release

Rare and unique patches also feature in 2026 Panini Immaculate Baseball, including Cleat Relics. Collectors can find cards that contain the entire brand logo from a player's shoe - an example of the Aaron Judge card is pictured below.

2026 Panini Immaculate Baseball Aaron Judge Cleat Relic | Panini America

Collectors can also find relics of the tongue portion of a player's cleat, a relic that does not appear in cards very often. These cards will be tough pulls, but will undoubtedly serve as unique collectibles within the hobby for those who decide to chase after them.

2026 Panini Immaculate Baseball Ken Griffey Jr Cleat Relic | Panini America

2026 Panini Immaculate Baseball FOTL boxes will be up for Dutch Auction on the Panini America website starting at 12 PM EST on July 7th. The high-end offering will bring many chases for collectors to hunt for, including Hall of Fame autographs and unique relics. Collectors should check this product out if they get a chance, as it brings a lower price point for a premium offering.