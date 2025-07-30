Would You Rather? 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. vs. 1989 Bowman Ken Griffey Jr.
When it comes to Ken Griffey Jr. rookie cards, collectors have more than a handful of options across the major brands from 1989. The Kid's sweet swing and infectious smile made him an instant sensation, launching a Hall of Fame career that would span 22 seasons and produce 630 home runs. The perennial Gold Glover would most likely be the game’s all-time leader in long balls had injuries not shelved him for a considerable spell.
The baseball bloodlines ran deep. His father, Ken Griffey Sr., was a two-time World Series champion and three-time All-Star who helped power Cincinnati's Big Red Machine. They would later make history together in Seattle, becoming the first father-son duo to play as teammates and the only pair to hit back-to-back home runs in MLB history. Among his various debut issues, two that stand out are the iconic 1989 Upper Deck #1 and the oversized 1989 Bowman #220.
The Icon: 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. #1
Arguably no baseball card from the modern era carries more iconic status than the 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. #1. As the first card in the inaugural set, it introduced both a company and a superstar simultaneously. The gamble of placing an unproven 19-year-old at card #1 paid off, creating one of the hobby's most recognizable images.
Upper Deck's sharp photography and superior card stock made this release feel like the future arriving all at once. An anti-counterfeiting hologram added the authenticity that collectors craved, while Griffey's confident pose and sparkle in his eye captured pure potential.
With over 116,000 PSA submissions at the time of writing, it remains one of the most heavily graded. Recent PSA 10 sales average between $3,700 and $4,000. For collectors seeking the finest condition, expect to invest somewhere in that range (population: 32,576). PSA 9 copies offer more accessible entry around $235-250, while raw versions can be found around the $50 mark.
The Comeback Kid: 1989 Bowman Ken Griffey Jr. #220
The 1989 Bowman set represented something equally historic, the resurrection of a legendary brand after a 34-year absence. When Topps brought back Bowman, they opted for an oversized format (2.5" x 3.75") that gave the cards a premium feel and showcased their subjects with impressive detail.
Griffey's Bowman rookie offers excellent photography and nostalgic appeal. The larger canvas features the future MVP posing on one knee with a more serious facial expression, while the card's relative scarcity compared to other 1989 issues adds collector appeal.
Recent PSA 10 sales have been as low as $330 and as high as $450, an attractive alternative for hobbyists seeking a pristine Junior rookie without having to pay the Upper Deck premium. With far fewer total submissions (30,942) and a Gem Mint rate of under 10%, it sees less grading activity which also means significantly fewer in top condition. PSA 9 Bowmans trade between $35-$45, while raw copies can be had for under $10.
The Verdict: Budget vs. Icon Status
This comparison ultimately comes down to budget allocation and collecting philosophy. The Upper Deck #1 commands a premium because it represents the most iconic card of the junk wax era. Its place in hobby history is cemented, making it the safer long-term hold and more recognizable addition to any collection.
Meanwhile, the Bowman #220 offers an intriguing value proposition. Collectors can secure a PSA 10 Griffey rookie for significantly less money, shifting those funds to additional cards. The oversized format and historical significance provide their own collecting appeal, while the lower population could support future appreciation.
