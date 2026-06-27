Topps has ruled the baseball card world since 1951, but its empire has had a few worthy competitors over the years. When Topps lost a landmark antitrust lawsuit in 1980, it ended their exclusive monopoly. Donruss, a Memphis bubble gum company founded in 1954 by brothers Don and Russ Weiner, took full advantage of the opportunity.

The back of the 1981 Donruss Bobby Bonds card mistakenly lists his career home run total as 986 instead of 326, making it one of the most famous statistical errors in baseball card history. | Card Ladder

Donruss baseball cards debuted in 1981. In 1982, they began packing puzzle pieces into their packs to avoid legal rules around bubble gum. That same year, they launched the legendary "Diamond Kings" subset, hiring artist Dick Perez to bring watercolor-style portraits back to baseball cards.

Pete Rose's 1982 Donruss Diamond Kings #1 was the very first card in the inaugural Diamond Kings set, introducing Dick Perez's iconic artwork to the baseball card hobby. It is a throwback to the early 1950s, when cards relied on artwork instead of color photography. This PSA 10 copy sold for $200 in 2024. | Card Ladder

Then, 1984 became the year that Donruss changed everything. Donruss released the iconic Don Mattingly rookie card, sparking a collector frenzy so massive it essentially became the start of the overproduced "Junk Wax Era." Because so many collectors were clamoring for the Donruss Mattingly rookie, companies produced millions of cards to meet demand. It was the trigger for the “rookie card craze” that has kept going ever since. The same landmark 1984 Donruss set also introduced the famous "Rated Rookie" logo (which, ironically, was not on the Mattingly rookie).

Joe Carter's 1984 Donruss rookie card comes from the first year of the Rated Rookie logo. More than 40 years later, it remains one of the most recognizable rookie card logos in the hobby. This PSA 10 Carter rookie card sold for $487 in 2023. | Card Ladder

Donruss contributed heavily to the flooded markets of the late 1980s and early '90s. Then in 1991, they helped revolutionize baseball cards by releasing serial-numbered “Donruss Elite” inserts. Numbered to just 10,000 copies (which was incredibly rare for a Junk Wax era card), Donruss Elites helped pioneer the concept of rare, high-value "chase cards".

The demand for baseball cards began to cool in the late 1990s, forcing Donruss into bankruptcy in 1998. A brief 2001 revival was cut short when MLB stripped Donruss of its license in 2006. Today, the brand lives on under the Italian Panini card company, keeping the "Rated Rookie" nostalgia alive even without official team logos. While the company produced thousands of baseball cards during its run, a select few have become true icons of the hobby. Below are the five most iconic and valuable Donruss baseball cards of all time.

5. 1991 Donruss Elite Ryne Sandberg Autograph

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Recent PSA 9 Sale: $1,548

Recent PSA 8 Sale: $1,083

Total Population: 229 (This card is numbered to 5,000, but only 229 have been graded by one of the four major grading companies)

Why it’s Iconic: 1991 Donruss Elite were the first-ever machine-stamped, serial-numbered cards distributed in packs. Before these inserts, card companies claimed that certain cards were rare, but collectors had no proof. The serial numbers provided the first verifiable proof of production limits on baseball cards. The Sandberg was the biggest chase from this subset, as it was the only 1991 Donruss Elite autographed card. The Sandberg is the first time an autograph card was part of a machine-stamped, serial-numbered subset, numbered to 5,000.

4. 1990 Donruss Bo Jackson Diamond Kings #1

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $587 (pop. 33)

Recent PSA 9 Sale: $30 (pop. 128)

Total Population: 1,064

Why it’s Iconic: 1990 was the peak of “Bo Mania.” Bo Jackson was the most famous athlete on the planet at the time as an All-Star outfielder for the Royals and a Pro Bowl running back for the Raiders. This card came out at the same time as Nike’s popular "Bo Knows" marketing campaign. Donruss recognized Jackson's star power and placed him as Card #1 in the set. Dick Perez's watercolor portrait design in 1990 is extremely recognizable and creates strong feelings of nostalgia in those who collected cards in the 1990s.

3. 1986 Donruss Jose Canseco Rated Rookie #39

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $1,025 (pop. 848)

Recent PSA 9 Sale: $92 (pop. 3,869)

Total Population: 15,772

Why it’s Iconic: Topps missed putting Jose Canseco in its flagship 1986 set, so Donruss capitalized and took full advantage. The Canseco Rated Rookie became the undisputed must-have card of 1986. The Donruss Canseco had a more explosive, short-term "hype spike” than even the iconic 1984 Donruss Mattingly. Canseco was the ultimate 1980s rockstar athlete as the first 40-40 club member and a "Bash Brother" with Mark McGwire.

2. Ken Griffey Jr. 1998 Donruss #39 Crusade Red /25

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $63,000 (pop. 1)

Recent PSA 8 Sale: $32,400 (pop. 3)

Total Population: 15 (This card is numbered to 25, but only 15 have been graded by one of the four major grading companies)

Why it’s Iconic: This is a legendary "holy grail" 1990s insert that is extremely sought after by collectors. The design is extremely popular, and the Donruss Crusades are credited with creating the “rainbow” parallel system that is so popular in modern collecting today. Green Donruss Crusades are numbered to 250 and Purples are numbered to 100. Even though the card is serial numbered out of 25, there is a belief among collectors that fewer than 25 copies made it into packs before the bankruptcy shut down operations at Donruss in 1998.

1. 1984 Donruss Don Mattingly #248 Rookie Card

This iconic Mattingly rookie card sold for an all-time high $6,778 in March | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $6,300 (pop. 346)

Recent PSA 9 Sale: $364 (pop. 4,057)

Total Population: 21,059

Why it’s Iconic: This card transformed baseball card collecting from a casual hobby into a massive, multi-million-dollar industry. The card was propelled by Don Mattingly’s play in 1984, as he went on a tear to win the American League batting title. The card's popularity was so intense that it became one of the first baseball cards to be heavily counterfeited. Because so many counterfeit versions flooded the card market in the late 1980s, card companies were forced to adapt by implementing high-tech security measures like holograms.

