Hall of Famers Who Sign Autographs Via Mail For $25 Or Less
Getting autographs through the mail (commonly known as TTM) is still a popular part of the hobby. There are a lot of MLB Hall of Famers and former stars who will reliably sign cards for $25 or under if you mail them. A lot of them charge a lot more for autographs at private signings.
Several websites are dedicated to addresses for athlete signatures and will show you how reliable they are. Google for athletes' TTM addresses and you'll find them. You'll want to be careful when mailing valuable cards to athletes. It's best to start small and learn before going big.
All prices are as of March 2025.
Wade Boggs
The Chicken Man won 5 batting titles and charges $25 for his rookie card, and reportedly turns the money over to his youth athletics charity. His rookie cards are 1983 Topps, Fleer, and Donruss.
Ryne Sandberg
Ryno, who recently announced that he is cancer-free, won 9 Gold Gloves and an MVP and only charges $10 for his rookie card. Like Boggs, his rookie cards are 1983 Topps, Fleer, and Donruss.
Dennis Eckersley
Eck, who was a very good starter before converting to become one of the greatest closers in history who won the Cy Young and MVP in 1992, charges $20 for autographs on his 1976 Topps rookie card.
Bill Mazeroski
Maz, best known for his World Series-ending home run in 1960 for the Pittsburgh Pirates, charges just $10 for his autograph. He's 88 years old and still a prolific signer. His rookie card is 1957 Topps.
Jim Rice
Longtime Red Sox slugger and 1978 MVP Rice charges $20 for any cards. His rookie card is 1975 Topps, but he shares it with 3 other players. He has an All Star Rookie Cup card in 1976 that is better for autographs.
Mike Mussina
Mussina, longtime Orioles and Yankees star who finished top-6 in Cy Young voting 9 times, also only charges $10 per autograph through the mail. He has a variety of rookie cards from 1991, from Bowman to Score and several between.
Bert Blyleven
Blyleven, who won almost 300 games and is one of the more underrated post-war Hall of Famers, charges $20 to sign his 1971 Topps rookie card through the mail.
Jim Palmer
Palmer, who played his entire career for the Baltimore Orioles and won the Cy Young 3 out of 4 seasons, charges just $10 to sign his 1966 Topps rookie card through the mail.
Andre Dawson
The Hawk, who won the MVP in 1987, only charges $10 for autographs through the mail. Like Rice, he shares his 1977 rookie card with 3 other players and has an All Star Rookie Cup card from 1978 that is great for autographs.
Rollie Fingers
Fingers, another closer who won the Cy Young and MVP in the same season (1981), only charges $15 to sign his 1969 Topps rookie card through the mail. He shares it with 2 other players, but unlike Rice and Dawson doesn't have a second-year All Star Rookie Cup.
Juan Marichal
The Dominican Dandy, who played most of his career for the San Francisco Giants, went to 10 All-Star Games, and was the first foreign-born player inducted into the Hall of Fame, still signs for just $20 per card.