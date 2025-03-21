Collectibles On SI

Hall of Famers Who Sign Autographs Via Mail For $25 Or Less

At least 11 MLB Hall of Famers still reliably sign autographs on their rookie baseball cards through the mail (TTM) for $25 or less. Wade Boggs, Jim Palmer, Ryne Sandberg, and more!

Getting autographs through the mail (commonly known as TTM) is still a popular part of the hobby. There are a lot of MLB Hall of Famers and former stars who will reliably sign cards for $25 or under if you mail them. A lot of them charge a lot more for autographs at private signings.

Several websites are dedicated to addresses for athlete signatures and will show you how reliable they are. Google for athletes' TTM addresses and you'll find them. You'll want to be careful when mailing valuable cards to athletes. It's best to start small and learn before going big.

All prices are as of March 2025.

Wade Boggs

The Chicken Man won 5 batting titles and charges $25 for his rookie card, and reportedly turns the money over to his youth athletics charity. His rookie cards are 1983 Topps, Fleer, and Donruss.

1983 Topps Wade Boggs rookie card
1983 Topps Wade Boggs rookie card / Card Ladder

Ryne Sandberg

Ryno, who recently announced that he is cancer-free, won 9 Gold Gloves and an MVP and only charges $10 for his rookie card. Like Boggs, his rookie cards are 1983 Topps, Fleer, and Donruss.

1983 Topps Ryne Sandberg rookie card
1983 Topps Ryne Sandberg rookie card / Card Ladder

Dennis Eckersley

1976 Topps Dennis Eckersley rookie card
1976 Topps Dennis Eckersley rookie card / Card Ladder

Eck, who was a very good starter before converting to become one of the greatest closers in history who won the Cy Young and MVP in 1992, charges $20 for autographs on his 1976 Topps rookie card.

Bill Mazeroski

Maz, best known for his World Series-ending home run in 1960 for the Pittsburgh Pirates, charges just $10 for his autograph. He's 88 years old and still a prolific signer. His rookie card is 1957 Topps.

1957 Topps Bill Mazeroski rookie card
1957 Topps Bill Mazeroski rookie card / Card Ladder

Jim Rice

Longtime Red Sox slugger and 1978 MVP Rice charges $20 for any cards. His rookie card is 1975 Topps, but he shares it with 3 other players. He has an All Star Rookie Cup card in 1976 that is better for autographs.

1976 Topps Jim Rice rookie cup card
1976 Topps Jim Rice rookie cup card / Card Ladder

Mike Mussina

Mussina, longtime Orioles and Yankees star who finished top-6 in Cy Young voting 9 times, also only charges $10 per autograph through the mail. He has a variety of rookie cards from 1991, from Bowman to Score and several between.


1991 Leaf Gold Rookies Mike Mussina
1991 Leaf Gold Rookies Mike Mussina / TCDb

Bert Blyleven

Blyleven, who won almost 300 games and is one of the more underrated post-war Hall of Famers, charges $20 to sign his 1971 Topps rookie card through the mail.

1971 Topps Bert Blyleven rookie card
1971 Topps Bert Blyleven rookie card / Card Ladder

Jim Palmer

Palmer, who played his entire career for the Baltimore Orioles and won the Cy Young 3 out of 4 seasons, charges just $10 to sign his 1966 Topps rookie card through the mail.

1966 Topps Jim Palmer rookie card
1966 Topps Jim Palmer rookie card / TCDb

Andre Dawson

The Hawk, who won the MVP in 1987, only charges $10 for autographs through the mail. Like Rice, he shares his 1977 rookie card with 3 other players and has an All Star Rookie Cup card from 1978 that is great for autographs.

1978 Topps Andre Dawson All Star Rookie Cup card
1978 Topps Andre Dawson All Star Rookie Cup card / TCDb

Rollie Fingers

Fingers, another closer who won the Cy Young and MVP in the same season (1981), only charges $15 to sign his 1969 Topps rookie card through the mail. He shares it with 2 other players, but unlike Rice and Dawson doesn't have a second-year All Star Rookie Cup.

1969 Topps Rollie Fingers rookie card
1969 Topps Rollie Fingers rookie card / Card Ladder

Juan Marichal

1961 Topps Juan Marichal rookie card
1961 Topps Juan Marichal rookie card / Card Ladder

The Dominican Dandy, who played most of his career for the San Francisco Giants, went to 10 All-Star Games, and was the first foreign-born player inducted into the Hall of Fame, still signs for just $20 per card.

Mike runs the hobby YouTube channel Junk Wax Hero, where he talks about a lot of different aspects of the hobby from a collector’s perspective. His most popular series is Attic Find Friday. He also writes a free weekly hobby recap newsletter at junkwaxhero.com. It’s a cliche, but his favorite card is the 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr.

