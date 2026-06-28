For decades, baseball magazines were not considered collectibles. In the pre-internet era, people read magazines regularly, never thinking they could one day be worth so much money. The same way kids stuck a Willie Mays rookie card in their bike spokes in the 1950s, kids rolled up a 1956 Sports Illustrated with Mickey Mantle on the cover to swat a fly in their bedroom on a hot summer afternoon.

The perception of baseball magazines has changed dramatically. Collectors are beginning to view iconic issues as oversized vintage baseball cards. The covers are beautiful with nostalgic designs, and once encapsulated by PSA or CGC, they transform into display pieces arguably more impressive than a baseball card (and much bigger).

Unlike baseball cards, which often have multiple rookie cards, parallels, and variations, magazines offer a refreshing simplicity. Every player has just one first magazine cover and one first Sports Illustrated cover, making it much easier for collectors to identify an athlete's key issue. High-grade magazines are also remarkably scarce, as most magazines were read, folded, rolled up, or discarded rather than carefully preserved.

High-end auction volume for graded sports magazines has more than doubled in 2026. | Collectors Roundtable YouTube

"Collectors are becoming much more sophisticated about magazines, increasingly recognizing them as an emerging alternative asset class alongside cards and comics, where significance, scarcity, and condition carry real weight," said Zachary Katcher, one of the hobby's leading graded magazine collectors and a regular on the Collectors Roundtable show on YouTube.

This Babe Ruth "Who's Who in Baseball" magazine has a total population count of just one. | MM Collection Instagram

While other vintage baseball publications have their place, Katcher believes Sports Illustrated remains the hobby's gold standard. Its prestige is strengthened by the fact that vintage Sports Illustrated issues fit perfectly in PSA and CGC holders, unlike many oversized publications that cannot be encapsulated. As a result, the hobby treats Sports Illustrated as the magazine equivalent of Topps.

Below are the five most iconic and valuable baseball magazines ever produced, including one legendary grail poised to shatter the all-time record for the most expensive sports magazine ever sold.

5. Shohei Ohtani Rookie Issue 2012 Hochi HS Baseball

Shohei Ohtani shared the cover with Tatsurō Hamada because, at the time, they were considered the best high school pitching prospects in Japan. | Goldin

High Price: $40,383 (CGC 9.6, Goldin, April 2026)

Total Population (PSA + CGC): 12

Why it's Iconic: This is Ohtani’s first appearance on a magazine cover, making it a true “rookie magazine.” Ohtani is easily the most recognizable baseball player of the modern era. This issue is currently the second-highest-selling baseball magazine ever. The magazine documents a time when a 17-year-old Ohtani was still a high schooler but already making national headlines for throwing a 99.4 mph fastball. The article also highlighted his remarkable two-way ability, noting that he batted .687 with 18 home runs as a high school senior.

4. 1964 Sports Illustrated Sandy Koufax

Heritage Auctions

High Price: $32,400 (CGC 9.8, Heritage, February 2023)

Total Population (PSA + CGC): 26

Why It's Iconic: Bernie Fuchs' iconic painting of Sandy Koufax transformed this cover into a work of art. It is Koufax’s second SI cover appearance, but it is so coveted because of the iconic cover image. This magazine was published during Koufax's historic run of dominance, a mid-1960s stretch that included three Cy Young Awards, an NL MVP Award, and two World Series MVPs. High-grade examples of this issue are extremely rare.

3. 1951 Baseball Magazine Mickey Mantle

LeLands

High Price: $31,643 (PSA 7.5, Lelands, May 2026)

Total Population (PSA + CGC): 46

Why It's Iconic: While it doesn't carry the same mainstream recognition as Mantle's legendary 1956 Sports Illustrated cover, its historical significance as Mickey Mantle's first-ever magazine cover makes it worthy of the top 5. First appearances have always carried enormous weight with collectors. This magazine captures the exact moment the 19-year-old phenom transitioned from a minor-league prospect into a New York Yankee.

2. Roberto Clemente 1967 Sports Illustrated

Heritage Auctions

High Price: $19,078 (CGC 9.0, SCP Auctions, July 2022)

Total Population (PSA + CGG): 35

Why It's Iconic: This is Roberto Clemente's first and only Sports Illustrated cover during his lifetime. (Clemente tragically died in a plane crash on a humanitarian mission to Nicaragua while personally ensuring earthquake relief supplies reached those in need.) Released surprisingly late in his career, the issue features one of the most memorable cover designs of the 1960s. As interest in graded sports magazines has accelerated in recent years, Clemente's lone lifetime Sports Illustrated, graded a 9.0, would sell for significantly more in 2026.

1. Mickey Mantle 1956 Sports Illustrated "Year of the Slugger"

Goldin

High Price: $199,000 (PSA 9.6, Goldin Auctions, June 28, 2026)

Total Population (PSA + CGC): 98 (only four graded a 9.6)

Why It's Iconic: This is the Holy Grail of magazines. It is Mickey Mantle’s first-ever Sports Illustrated cover, and it celebrates "The Mick" during his legendary Triple Crown season. Widely considered the "1952 Topps Mickey Mantle" of the magazine world, this specific newsstand edition is graded a flawless PSA 9.6, the highest grade ever achieved for this issue. It is currently live in the historic Goldin 100 Auction, and it has already shattered baseball magazine records.