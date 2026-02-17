2026 Topps Baseball Series 1: Shohei Ohtani and Roman Anthony Dominate Top Sales

A week into the reign of 2026 Topps baseball, it's time to step back and assess the big hitters. Sure, the 1991 inserts are fun, the All Kings and All Aces will be big chases, the new design sparkles, and rookies are popping up galore. It's a great set out of the gate. But which cards have been the biggest sellers so far? Here's a rundown of the top 5.

1. Shohei Ohtani- 75 Years Die Cut Autogrpah /15 ($6,500)

The diecut numbered to 15 auto for Ohtani is the early leader for highest sale after a $6,500 Ebay transaction. | CardLadder

Nobody is hotter than Shohei Ohtani in the baseball card market, so it's not surprising that he leads the pack for the highest reported sale (per CardLadder data) to date. A gorgeous autograph, a cool-die cut look, and a card numbered to just 15 make Ohtani a massive pick-up.

2. Shohei Ohtani- All Kings ($6,500)

An All Kings Ohtani insert is already a hot pull for 2026 Topps. | CardLadder

The Ohtani card above sold on the 16th, taking the lead from an Ebay sale of... another Ohtani card. This All Kings insert sold on the 14th and while the exact numbering isn't stated, this figures to be a very limited print insert. Once again, some lucky breaker got quite a pull. Another Ohtani All Kings went for $6,200, which would technically be third, but in the interests of showing the most cards, we'll just lump that one in here.

3. Shohei Ohtani-- 75th Anniversary Autograph ($5,800)

A throwback 1991 design Ohtani auto went for $5,800 already. | CardLadder

Could this be a pattern? Again, the hottest guy in baseball and this time, an unnumbered autograph, although admittedly the retro 1991 design is fun. A card design of Ohtani from three years before he was born might just be the card collectors didn't realize they needed, but they have to nab. eBay is again the source. Other versions of the card have gone for $5,000 and $5,200, which again, would qualify, but if we're ever going to look at a non-Ohtani, we have to be creative in our count.

4. Shohei Ohtani- All Aces ($5,499.99)

All Aces Ohtani makes a top five landing in 2026 Topps sales. | CardLadder

A familiar face again, maybe it's a bit surprising that the All Aces is going for a lower price than the All Kings insert? It'll be worth watching to see if the demand for either or both cards booms or slackens as more pulls hit the market. For now, the iconic black card of the true ace of baseball is a great pick-up.

5. Roman Anthony-- All Kings ($4,750)

Boston rookie star Roman Anthony rounds out the top 2026 Topps sellers. | CardLadder

Yes, Ohtani isn't the only player in baseball. Red Sox star Roman Anthony's All Kings earns him a spot in the 2026 Topps top five. Anthony had 257 at bats last year in finishing third for the AL Rookie of the Year, but the Card is still classified (at least by Topps) as a rookie. With a 140 OPS+ last season, Anthony might not be Shohei, but he's still a hot hobby pick-up.

