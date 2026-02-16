2018 Panini Kylian Mbappe PSA 10 KABOOM! Sets New Sales Record

When it comes to international soccer stars there’s no doubt that Kylian Mbappé is a household name and his 2018 Panini Kaboom! PSA 10 is a perfect example of how graded sports cards of superstars are commanding top dollar across the secondary market. With that said, this card has become one of the most exciting modern soccer cards in the hobby, especially because of how fast its value has surged in the last year.

With that said, let’s look at its record-breaking sale that took place on February 5, 2026, which saw the card reach a record price of $16,669.20 via the ALT auction platform. This sale, which was pretty impressive by most standards, trumped the March 23 2025 sale of $6,000 by a whopping increase of $10,669.20 or 177.82%.

So what are some of the contributing factors behind this incredible growth? The factors contributing to the impressive growth of this card include but are not limited to its rarity (remember there are only 52 PSA 10s), its player popularity (Mbappe has been a household name for the better part of the last decade and beyond), and its subset popularity (Panini Kaboom! cards are some of the most sought after across multiple sports throughout the hobby).

In addition to such factors as rarity, player popularity, and subset popularity, it should be noted that this card has been sold 51 times since September 8, 2019, when it had first sold for a mere $224.50. If we take a deeper dive into each of those previous sales, we can see that a record of $13,600 was set on June 9, 2021, a record of $15,000 was set on January 25, 2026 and the most recent record-breaking sale of $16,669.20 occurred on February 5, 2026.

From an overall perspective, this card proves to be more than just another piece of everyday cardboard, especially since its long-term growth trajectory is pretty iconic and in a category that includes many of the biggest names in sports. With that said, demand for this particular is still growing, which means its value has the real potential to climb even over the next few weeks, months, or years for that matter.

