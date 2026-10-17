2026 Topps Chrome Formula 1: Release Week Top Sales & Hits

While the 2026 Formula 1 season has had little fanfare over the last few weeks as Mercedes phenom Kimi Antonelli looks to have locked up the Drivers' Championship, 2026 Topps Chrome Formula 1 has been keeping fans entertained this week.

We've seen one of the biggest cards in the product come off the board early, but what have some of the top sales looked like so far? We'll get to that and more in this article.

One of the Product Hits is Off the Board

The one and only @Topps Debut Patch Auto from F1 Chrome is off the board. pic.twitter.com/rdSFAcSeZY — Brendan Darr (@BrendanDarr) October 17, 2026

One of the biggest cards in the product, Arvid Lindblad's Rookie Debut Patch Auto, came out on Fanatics Live last night courtesy of Jaspy's Breaks. I was actually in the break myself and saw it get hit. There's an unfortunate backstory to the spot: someone originally purchased the spot, but the break was taking too long to fill, so the original buyer asked for a refund. Apparently, a regular bought into his first Formula 1 break and was just looking to help close, so he bought the spot.

What a way to get into Formula 1 cards.

The debate started about how much the card would be worth. Keeping in mind that Gabriel Bortoleto's Debut Patch sold for $90,000 and the F1 market is up over the last few months. Lindblad is considered a better prospect and has fared better than Bortoleto in his rookie season. This debut patch would likely fetch more than $125,000 at auction and could easily see over $150,000.

So what are the biggest cards that have sold so far?

5) Lewis Hamilton Helmet Collection Orange Refractor /25

Lewis Hamilton Helmet Collection Orange /25 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $600

Card Notes: The Helmet Collection is one of the most desirable inserts in 2026 Topps Chrome Formula 1. Collectors have been big fans of the insert since it was introduced a few years ago. The image variations and numbered cards carry a large premium. Hamilton is obviously one of the biggest chases in the set, and it's unsurprising to see a Hamilton Helmet Collection in the early top 5.

4) Charles Leclerc Aqua Auto /199

Charles Leclerc Aqua Auto /199 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $650

Card Notes: F1 autos are rarer than in years past from the breaks I've seen, so it's unsurprising that a big auto like one from Charles Leclerc is an early entrant into the top 5. The /199 auto sold for $650 from a best offer.

3) Fernando Alonso Red Refractor /5

Fernando Alonso Red Refractor /5 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $775

Card Notes: I'm surprised a red refractor /5 for an F1 Driver, even Alonso at this stage of his career, sold for only $775, but I guess people are looking to cash in right away. Alonso has a massive fan base as a former World Champion, and while he's struggled at Aston Martin, he's still comfortably dominated his teammate, Lance Stroll.

2) George Russell Molten Refractor Auto /15

George Rusell Molten FDI Auto /15 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $2,299

Card Notes: George Russell is unfortunately used to finishing second this season. The expectations were high for Russell given the dominant Mercedes engine, but it's been his teammate, Kimi Antonelli, sitting atop the Drivers' Championship standings this year. Russell is still quite collectible, but may have fallen down a few pegs this season. Still, an impressive sale for the Molten FDI parallel.

1) Lewis Hamilton Helmet Collection Image Variation

Lewis Hamilton Helmet Collection Image Variation | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $4,000

Card Notes: The Helmet Collection Image Variations are some of the rarest cards in 2026 Topps Chrome Formula 1. In fact, only The Grail cards are tougher to hit. The Image Variations feature a specific race for the photo, as this Lewis Hamilton is from the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix.