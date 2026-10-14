Dr. Doom attended NY Comic Con 2026 at the Javits Center, walking around the floor like any other villain on a mission to take it all in. In an effort to promote Marvel's new movie, Avengers: Doomsday, Rob Gronkowski stepped out of his sports comfort zone and dove headfirst into Marvel's world. Gronkowski dressed up as Dr. Doom and walked around NY Comic Con.

Gronkowski teamed up with eBay Live and was hosted by PCBHobby for a first-class lesson on the Marvel Universe and what everyone can look forward to with Avengers: Doomsday. This was also the second installment of Gronk Geeks Out, where he teamed up with eBay Live and live-streamed content for fans.

Topps has already gone all in on comics, and with the help of athletes to promote it, the Hobby could see more crossover with collectors.

Gronkowski Taking it all in at NY Comic Con

What to Watch Before Avengers: Doomsday

Here is everything fans should get caught up on before December 18th, dating back to 2000 with X-Men.

X-Men - Introduces the legacy mutants.

X2 - Goes further into the mutant dynamics.

Captain America: The First Avenger - Introduces Steve Rogers and his importance.

The Avengers - Introduces the Avengers.

Avengers: Infinity War - Introduces the fight against Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame - Shows the fallout of the Infinity Stones and resets the timeline.

Loki (Seasons 1 & 2) - Introduces the Time Variance Authority.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Key heroes introduced, along with the mystic rings.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - Introduces the multiversal crossovers.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Shows the relationship between Wakanda and Talokan, along with post-King T'Challa.

Captain America: Brave New World - Current state of Earth.

Deadpool & Wolverine - Brings together X-Men and other characters.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Alternate realities.

Thunderbolts - Active anti-hero team.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Setup for Dr. Doom.

2025 Topps Chrome Marvel Mint Superfractor Doctor Doom PSA 9

PSA

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released on Dec 18, 2026. Doctor Doom is played by Robert Downey Jr., who previously played Iron Man, but through the use of the Multiverse, he is able to play another character because he is not in Tony Stark's timeline. The highest sale of any Victor von Doom (Dr. Doom) card was $30,300 on Sep 25, 2026.

Dr. Doom is considered the second strongest villain in the Marvel Universe, only behind Kang the Conqueror. For reference, for movie lovers, Thanos is ranked around the fifth deadliest villain we have seen. Dr. Doom's intelligence, advanced technology, and his mastery of the mystic arts make him one of the most dangerous villains.

2024 Topps Chrome Marvel Sapphire Doctor Doom Black Refractor /10 PSA 10

PSA

Topps Chrome Sapphire also produces Marvel cards, and they are highly collectible. The Dr. Doom Black Refractor sold for $25,350 on Sep 19, 2026.