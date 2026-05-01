Formula 1 Market Continues to Rise Despite Unexpected Break in 2026 Season

After a five-week hiatus, Formula 1 returns to Miami this week with a Sprint and full race weekend ahead. One of the things we can never predict in the card market is external forces delaying or postponing part of a season. Between strikes, pandemics, and now geopolitical issues, we have seen various seasons delayed or postponed, and Formula 1 is the latest to suffer the consequences.

Although maybe suffering isn't the correct word, the Formula 1 market is actually up over the unexpected five-week hiatus, with two races in the Middle East postponed or cancelled depending on the reporting around them. There were signs pre-break that the market would be in a position to not drive and survive, even without two races.

The TV numbers are tough to find in the United States with the move to Apple TV, but Apple TV has claimed they had bigger audiences than ESPN, and the streaming audience is exceeding every expectation. Meanwhile, Sky Sports has seen record-breaking TV audiences in Europe. Meanwhile, the high-end market for Formula 1 is thriving.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris | CardLadder

Of all the Formula 1 drivers with an index on CardLadder, only Lando Norris is currently down since the break started in late March. The Norris market is currently down -2.95%, but he has seen a few big sales during the break, including his 2023 Topps Chrome Superfractor Auto PSA 6 sold for $4,575 on April 2nd. While not close to his rookie card sales, it is a healthy sale for a PSA 6.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Max Verstappen | CardLadder

Even before the break, Max Verstappen was struggling on the grid, but his market never really took a hit. Now, during the break, the four-time champion saw his market rise 0.98% with multiple high-end sales spiking his sales volume. This 2025 Topps Dynasty 2/2 Patch Auto sold for $40,382 at auction on Goldin on April 23rd.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell | CardLadder

The presumed favorite for the 2026 Championship hasn't had the smoothest start to the season and may have needed the break more than anyone. While Russell currently sits in second place in the Championship behind his teenage teammate, Kimi Antonelli. Russell has seen his market rise during the break by 3.68%. His 2025 Topps Dynasty Race-Worn Patch Auto 1/1 sold for $18,056 at Goldin on April 16th.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton | CardLadder

Unsurprisingly, the seven-time world champion saw his market value up during the break. Despite sitting fourth in the 2026 Championship standings, Hamilton sits second amongst the drivers on the CardLadder Index, as he is up 5.34% since late-March. Hamilton has the highest sale among all Formula 1 drivers with this beautiful 2025 Topps Dynasty 2/2 Race-Worn Suit Nameplate Patch Auto that sold for $106,750 at auction on Goldin.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc | CardLadder

Ferrari fans love their drivers, and the golden boy Charles Leclerc, despite sitting third in the 2026 standings, has seen his market value rise the most during the break. Leclerc is up 5.56% since the break began in late March. We've seen some monster sales from other drivers, but Leclerc just hasn't seen many high-end sales in the last month. However, this 2020 Topps Dynasty Patch Auto 10/10 sold for $13,100 on April 27th.

With Formula 1 back at it in Miami this week and the season resuming, we should see the Championship battle intensify. It appeared McLaren got their reliability issues figured out for Oscar Piastri before the break, and we could see the battle at the front expand. A rising tide should continue to raise all ships in Formula 1 as the sport continues to grow and the market remains strong.