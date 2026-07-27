The MLB season is starting to take shape, with certain teams and players setting themselves up for a postseason run. Within the hobby, the new releases keep on coming, with the next one on deck: 2026 Topps Tribute Baseball. Tribute is a release that offers numerous hits per box every year, often featuring autographs of top players and relics that can be the centerpiece of one's collection.

Ahead of release, here is a look at what collectors need to know about the product.

2026 Topps Tribute Baseball Box Breakdown

2026 Topps Tribute Baseball will be up for sale on the Topps website on Wednesday, July 29th at 12 PM EST. Boxes will cost $619.99 and will be available via the EQL format. This allows collectors to enter a raffle to obtain a box, but entering the raffle is a commitment to pay. Boxes will contain six packs, with three autographs and three relics coming per box on average. Tribute has always been a release that can deliver some big-hit potential with the number of hits per box, but with any release, there is the chance that the card hits might not equal the cost of the box.

2026 Topps Tribute Baseball Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Collectors Can Find Parallels and Autographs Throughout The Release

Parallels will be present within the release, and one name that collectors will be searching for is White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami. Rare Parallels of his rookie card could sell well on the open market, and might be tough pulls with only 18 cards in a box.

2026 Topps Tribute Baseball Munetaka Murakami Parallel | Checklist Insider

Hall of Famers make up a chunk of the list of signers in the product, including the cover athlete Barry Bonds. Bonds will have autographs that feature him in his Pittsburgh Pirates uniform. Bonds still generates some interest in the hobby, so his autographs will be in high demand.

2026 Topps Tribute Baseball Barry Bonds Autograph | Checklist Insider

Nolan Ryan also signed for the release along with names such as Reggie Jackson, Nick Kurtz, Ken Griffey Jr, Johnny Bench, George Brett, CJ Abrams, Alan Trammell, and more.

2026 Topps Tribute Baseball Nolan Ryan Autograph | Checklist Insider

Autographed Relics A Key Chase For Hobbyists

Autographed Relics are a major chase of the release, simply for the eye appeal and rarity that they can have. Logo Patch Autographs are unique and feature a team logo with a player's autograph on top. Paul Skenes has a card in this subset, with the preview image below. The entire Pirates logo is present, along with Skenes getting ready to throw a pitch off of the mound.

2026 Topps Tribute Baseball Paul Skenes Logo Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

Nike Swoosh Autographs will also be a chase for collectors. These cards feature a Nike Swoosh Patch along with the autograph of a player. Anytime a collector can add one of these cards to their collection, it is a special moment. These cards are also one-of-ones, making them among the rarest cards in the entire product.

2026 Topps Tribute Baseball Bobby Witt Jr Nike Swoosh Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

2026 Topps Tribute Baseball has a lot to offer for collectors. Hall of Fame Autographs and Autographed Relics make up the vast majority of the key chase elements for those who choose to purchase some of the product. It is scheduled to release on Wednesday, July 29th at 12 PM EST on the Topps website.