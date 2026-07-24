Salvador Perez Matches Royals History and Earns Limited-Time Topps NOW Card

Within the sport of Baseball, there is one statistic that is always focused on by fans and by collectors: Home Runs. Seemingly, the more that a player hits, the more prolific they become, and they tend to get more recognition within the hobby. Recently, Salvador Perez accomplished an impressive statistical feat that is now chronicled on the latest Topps NOW card.

Jul 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with teammates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some collectors may not be familar with Perez, but his career is taking a look at. Here is a look at the latest Topps NOW card that features Perez and a Hall of Famer.

Salvador Perez Joins George Brett On Latest Topps NOW Card

The card features Perez on the left side of the card, while Hall of Famer George Brett takes the right side. The accomplishment that Perez achieved was hitting his 317th Home Run with the Kansas City Royals, which tied him with Brett for the most in franchise history. A very impressive feat for sure, and it is now officially part of the hobby. The remainder of the card follows the 2026 design, with the accomplishment detailed on the bottom front of the card, with a bit more detail on the back. The Royals logo also makes an appearance with the date.

2026 Topps NOW Perez/Brett Base Card | Topps NOW

Fans of the Royals will appreciate the significance of this card, and could very well consider adding it to their collection. After all, the two players on the card have spent a combined 36 seasons.

How Collectors Can Obtain The Card

Collectors can obtain the card on the Topps website, where the card can be ordered for a limited time only. It will only be for sale until July 24th, 2026. The card is printed to order, meaning that collectors can buy as many copies of the card as they want.

Unknown date and unknown location; USA, FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Royals third baseman George Brett on the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parallels will also be randomly inserted into orders that are placed, including Gold Foil (/50), Orange Foil (/25), Black Foil (/10), Red Foil (/5), and FoilFractor (/1). These parallels will replace the base card, and it is stated on the Topps website that the odds of receiving a non-base card are based on total cards ordered. If 50,000 or more cards are ordered collectively within the hobby, Chrome Parallels will also be featured. While this is not a guarantee by any means, the possibility is still there.

One of the latest Topps NOW releases celebrates an impressive feat within the world of Baseball - tying a franchise Home Run record set by a Hall of Famer. With both Salvador Perez and George Brett appearing on the card, it brings two Royals legends together. Collectors have until July 24th to purchase the card, which is up for grabs on the Topps website.