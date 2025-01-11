Paul Skenes Last Rookie Cards of 2024
Saying 2024 was a big year for Paul Skenes is an understatement. Within a calendar year he won a College World Series, made his MLB debut, started the all game and won Rookie of the Year. As the latest and most likely last product to contain the rookie stamp, Bowman’s Best 2024 (initially to be released on December 26, now dropping on January 15) presents the final chance for collectors to get a Skenes rookie auto.
This Is The New Paul Skenes Rookie Card Everyone Wants
Skenes will be appearing all over Bowman’s Best. According to the checklist Skenes will have four solo autograph cards in the product. One autograph will be the standard Bowman’s best of 2024 with corresponding parallels. The other three autographs will be insert autos. The Best Ballers and Impact Players insert autos will also have lava parallels, mini diamond, and superfractor autos numbered out of 50, 10, and 1 respectively. The last insert auto will be the Bowman Showpiece autos which only have the superfractor parallel.
Best also has Skenes autos on dual and triple autos as well. Skenes will share a dual auto with current Pittsburgh Pirates starter and potential future co-ace Jared Jones. Skenes also has a dual auto with former LSU teammate and number two pick Dylan Crews. I suspect that of the two dual autos the Skenes/Crews dual will be the more sought after.
Paul Skenes Most Graded Baseball Rookie in 2024; Holliday Second and Langford Third
As far as value goes I would expect these rookie cards to be more affordable than his Topps Chrome autos. While Bowman’s Best cards are always well designed and look great, their generally valued a tier below corresponding Topps Chrome and Bowman Chrome autos. For collectors I feel this is a good thing. It might represent the last chance to get a Skenes auto at a reasonable price. Either way I’m looking forward to when Best drops and from what I can tell it should be worth the wait.