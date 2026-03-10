2026 Upper Deck Allure Golf Tees Up a Colorful Chase With Korda, Daly, and More

Upper Deck is bringing one of its most visually striking card brands to the fairway with 2026 Upper Deck Allure Golf, the first standalone golf release under the Allure banner.

Collectors have seen the Allure name touch golf before—most notably in the 2024 Upper Deck Portfolio product that blended multiple brands into one release. But this time the concept gets a full product built around the sport, combining veterans, legends and rookies from both the men’s and women’s professional tours.

Top stars of golf, including Nelly Korda, are featured in fun subsets like "16-Bit." | Upper Deck

Like its hockey counterpart, Allure Golf leans heavily into color, parallel chasing, and inserts that reward collectors who enjoy building rainbows and tracking down the toughest versions.

What Collectors Can Expect

Hobby boxes of 2026 Upper Deck Allure Golf are pre-selling for around $120 and contain eight packs, and collectors can expect to pull either an autograph or a premium insert in every box along with multiple parallels and rookies.

Collectors can chase autos of stars including Hideki Matsuyama. | Upper Deck

With its vibrant designs and rainbow-building mechanics, Allure brings a different kind of energy to golf cards. It’s a product built as much for display as for completion, where collectors can chase color, rarity and signatures all at once.

When the set arrives on April 8, 2026, golf collectors will have a new way to experience one of the hobby’s most visually distinctive brands.

A Compact Set With Plenty of Personality

The base checklist keeps things manageable with 60 cards, featuring a mix of established stars, legendary players and promising rookies. That smaller set size makes it easier for collectors to build while still offering plenty of variety across the professional golf landscape.

Where the product really comes alive is through its parallels. Allure has always been about color, and golf collectors will find a wide spectrum of versions layered throughout the release. Cards appear in variations ranging from the familiar Black Rainbow to themed versions like Red Tees, Orange Slice and Range Ball.

Fan favorite legend John Daly appears in the "Power Supply" insert. | Upper Deck

As the rarity climbs, collectors encounter limited parallels such as Green Quartz, Blue Tees and Purple Diamond before reaching the ultimate chase—the one-of-one Golden Treasures versions.

Some of the base cards also carry autograph versions, giving collectors a chance to pair those colorful parallels with signatures from players across the checklist.

Building the Rainbow

One of the most distinctive elements of Allure products is the Color Flow insert, and it returns here as one of the product’s central chases.

Instead of simply collecting a single card, Color Flow encourages collectors to build a visual progression. Each card features a color transition that connects with the next one in the sequence, gradually forming a full rainbow when displayed side by side.

Tiger Woods appears in the Color Flow rainbow chase. | Upper Deck

Upper Deck adds another layer to the hunt with serial-numbered Spectrum parallels and ultra-rare one-of-one Golden Treasures versions that make completing a full rainbow even more challenging.

Inserts Inspired by the Game

Beyond Color Flow, the product introduces several insert themes that reflect the rhythms and drama of professional golf.

Cards like Taking Aim, Grooves, Sunday Money, Dawn of a New Day, and Dazzling Destinies highlight moments golfers chase every week—from dialing in a perfect shot to capturing the pressure of Sunday leaderboards. Each insert also carries its own parallel ladder, giving collectors additional numbered versions to pursue.

'Caddyshack' fans are sure to appreciate the "Little Brown Furry Rodent" inserts. | Upper Deck

For those who enjoy tougher pulls, the product includes several premium inserts that land far less frequently in packs. Designs such as Doubloons, Chip Shots, 16-Bit, Power Supply, and That’s Your HOME! bring creative artwork and long odds into the mix. There’s even a playful Little Brown Furry Rodent variation, a wink to Caddyshack that longtime golf fans will instantly recognize.