Kobe, LeBron, and Garnett Triple Logoman Card: 2nd Highest Unsigned Sale Ever

On Friday, March 6, Goldin Auctions posted the announcement of the sale of a one-of-one BGS 8.5 2009-10 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Triple Logoman featuring Kevin Garnett, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. The card sold in a private sale for $650K.

This card at the $650K price point is notable because this logoman isn't signed, so clearing the $500K mark is significant. According to Card Ladder, there is only one non-autograph triple logoman featuring three different players worth more. That card features Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant, which was a PSA authentic that sold for $1.68M in August 2022. If this card were signed by all three stars, we'd probably be looking at a $2M+ card.

2006-07 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection All NBA Access Triple Logoman Michael Jordan/LeBron James/Kobe Bryant Game-Used Logoman Patch Card 1/1 | Goldin

Biggest Sale for the 'Big Ticket'

Card sales over $500K featuring LeBron and Kobe feel pedestrian these days, but this sale is unique since it features Kevin Garnett as a member of the Boston Celtics. The "Big Ticket" played in Boston for six seasons and he helped the C's defeat the Lakers in six games to secure the NBA Championship for the first time since 1986. This is by far the highest selling card sale for any card featuring Garnett.

A one-of-one PSA 9 2009 Exquisite Triple Logoman of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kevin Garnett | Card Ladder

The next highest seller was a non-autograph PSA 9 2009 Upper Deck Exquisite Triple Logoman card that sold for $198K in October 2021. In addition to KG, that card featured LeBron as well as Kevin Durant.

Unparalleled Demand for Logoman Cards

Demand for single, double, and especially triple logoman cards has been insatiable for many years now. One of the main storylines in season one of the Netflix show King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch was Ken Goldin's search for the 2020 Panini Flawless LeBron James Triple Logoman card.

The one-of-one 2020 Panini Flawless LeBron James Triple Logoman #3LGLBJ | Goldin

Ultimately Goldin Auctions was able to sell that card for an incredible $2.4M, a record sale for any non-autograph triple logoman card.

Stop the madness. How can I raise the bar for the #Oscars2026 Red Carpet. It’s going to be tough to top this but I have plan. Stay tuned. Grown men are going to weep! #Fashionista #TiffanyAndCo #thehobby — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) March 6, 2026

One of the major headlines last year was the record-setting $12.9 million Dual Autograph Logoman card featuring Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. That card recently popped up in the news again after owner Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr. Wonderful) decided to follow in Logan Paul's footsteps and add 2.2 pounds of white gold and diamonds to the card, turning it into a necklace.

According to O'Leary, the card is now valued at over $20 million.

Two of the top three highest selling sports cards are Upper Deck Exquisite Logoman cards and four of the top five highest selling basketball card sales are logoman cards. Now that logomans have seen the red carpet, who knows how much higher they can climb.