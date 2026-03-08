Topps Brooklyn Collection Cards Return with Captain America

Topps has many iconic brands that they include in their product offerings, and one that tends to get forgot about sometimes is Brooklyn Collection. In the past, it has included the sport of Baseball, offering cards to collectors that have a bit of a throwback vibe. This year, it takes a different turn, celebrating the 85th anniversary of Captain America. Other notable superheroes from the Marvel universe appear in the product, giving non-sport collectors a brand new product to chase after.

Here is what collectors need to know about the product.

Hobby Box Breakdown of 2026 Topps Brooklyn Collection

Hobby boxes include one pack, with 10 cards in each box. Boxes initially went on sale on the Topps website for $220 on Friday. Unlike many products that release in the hobby now, an autograph is not guaranteed. This is a product that celebrates the heritage and legacy of Captain America through it's base set and inserts. However, collectors who do decide to open a hobby box can find two numbered parallels.

2026 Topps Brooklyn Collection Marvel Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Of the parallels that can be found, the FoilFractor is the rarest one. A preview image of the Captain America FoilFractor was shared, and it has him in comic book form, running towards the front of the card, shield in hand. The retro Topps logo is also in the top right of the card, which is a nice nostalgic touch.

2026 Topps Brooklyn Collection Captain America FoilFractor | Checklist Insider

Collectors Can Find Artistic Inserts Of Captain America And Other Heroes

Inserts can be found in addition to the base set, and they bring in other Marvel characters. The inclusion of these superheroes may very well bring a larger collector base to be interested in the release. The insert set New York's Heroes contains superheroes who have protected the city at one time or another, including Spiderman.

2026 Topps Brooklyn Collection New York's Heroes Spiderman Insert | Checklist Insider

You Are Worthy continues an artistic trend among the inserts, as this features a character amid what is almost a stained glass background. The Captain America version of the card has him swinging Thor's hammer, while also holding his shield. For fans of cards with eye-popping imagery, this is an insert set to look for.

2026 Topps Brooklyn Collection Captain America You Are Worthy Insert | Checklist Insider

Autographs And Sketch Cards To Be Rare Chase Elements

With autographs not a guarantee, they will be the main chase element of the product. Lucky collectors can find Triple Autographs, including one that has the signatures of those who have portrayed Captain America, Winter Soldier, and Falcon. The odds of pulling a Triple Autograph are 1 in 203 boxes, which means collectors will have to overcome the odds to find one.

2026 Topps Brooklyn Collection Captain America/Winter Soldier/Falcon Triple Autograph | Checklist Insider

Sketch cards will also be in the release, and may be some of the most sought after cards. Anytime a collector can get an original sketch of their favorite Marvel character, that is going to be a memorable moment. A Captain America sketch was released as a preview image, and all sketch cards will be one of ones.

2026 Topps Brooklyn Collection Captain America Sketch Card | Checklist Insider

2026 Topps Brooklyn Collection has an emphasis on Captain America for the first time, and it looks to be quite the non-sport release for the hobby. Collectors will have no shortage of cards to chase after, including parallels, inserts, autographs, and sketch cards. The product is currently released, and collectors should be able to find the product at numerous places within the hobby.