Oregon QB Dante Moore opening packs live of 2025 Bowman Chrome U Football

Dante Moore is one of the top Quarterbacks in College Football, and he will be making an appearance in the hobby space this coming weekend, providing a sneak preview of an upcoming release: 2025 Bowman Chrome U Football. The Bowman Chrome U Football product has been released for numerous years now, and features some of the top players in college football. The main chase for collectors in the product are 1st Bowman autographs of those who go on to be 1st round picks in the NFL draft, and appear on their way to superstardom.

RELATED: 2025 Bowman Chrome University Football Preview

Bowman Chrome U Football Brief Overview

The 2025 edition of Bowman Chrome U Football contains many of the same chase elements that it has for a number of years: 1st Bowman cards of top prospects, along with autographs and inserts. Some of the major prospects that appear in the checklist this year include: John Mateer, Dante Moore, Fernando Mendoza, Kaytron Allen, and LaNorris Sellers. Parallels will be a big chase for these top prospects, ranging all the way from Yellow (/350) to Red (/5), and even rare Superfractors, which are going to be 1/1s.

2025 Bowman Chrome U Football Kaytron Allen Superfractor Autograph | Checklist Insider

With 2 autographs coming in a hobby box, these top prospects will be in high demand. In the case of Mendoza, he is currently commanding an Indiana team that is ranked 2nd in the nation and on the path to the College Football Playoff once again. While Kaytron Allen and LaNorris Sellers are on teams who will not be playoff bound, they are still some of the standout names in college football. Dante Moore still has plenty of football in front of him since he is only a sophomore, so searching after his autographs in the product could provide some long term value for collectors if his trajectory continues.

RELATED: Miller Moss and Diego Pavia autographs are latest Bowman U NOW cards

The Event

The event will be taking place on Sunday, October 26th at 4 PM on eBay Live. Columbia Sports Cards will be hosting the event. During the event, 2025 Bowman U Chrome Football will be opened ahead of it's release date - giving collectors an early opportunity to see the product. The inclusion of Dante Moore with the event should also add some intrigue for collectors, as there will be some auctions taking place of signed Dante Moore Memorabilia. The event can be found here once it goes live.

Columbia Sports Cards Live Event: Sunday, October 26th at 4 PM | eBay Live

RELATED: Hobby U: How to submit cards for grading

This weekend in the hobby looks to be a entertaining time, as Oregon QB Dante Moore joins the hobby space to preview a majorly anticipated release. 2025 Bowman Chrome U Football has a good checklist, and collectors can get a sneak preview starting Sunday at 4 PM.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: