When Penn State Quarterback Drew Allar took charge of the Nittany Lion offense against Nevada on August 30th, both collectors and fans knew it would be something special, however they certainly weren’t prepared for the absolute dominance PSU would display against a much weaker opponent. Allar wouldn’t just lead the Nittany Lions to a 59-13 victory, he’d do so by going 22-for-26 with 217 passing yards and 1 touchdown which in turn placed him on the radar of both card collectors and fans who have an appetite for college football prospects.

Drew Allar 2024 Bowman Chrome University Prospect Auto Black /10 PSU #PA-DAL

Allar finished 2024 with 3,327 passing yards and 24 TDs. He already has a number of key higher-end cards for collectors to focus on. Cards include but are not limited to his 2024 Bowman Chrome University Prospect Auto Black /10 PSU #PA-DAL which recently sold for $425. Also, his 2025 Panini NSCC VIP Gold Pack Gold Pulsar Prospect Auto /10 #JM10 which recently sold for $305 (both via eBay).

2025 Panini NSCC Gold Pack VIP Drew Allar Gold Pulsar Prospect Auto /10 #JM10

If Drew Allar can maintain this level of offensive dominance as a Big 10 field general leading one of the most high-powered offenses in the nation, there’s no doubt that his cards and even some of collegiate memorabilia could see a sharp increase in their near-term value especially if the Nittany Lions make a run in the NCAA Playoffs.

