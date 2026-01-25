3 Former Top Prospects' Cards Poised for a Post-Hype Rebound in 2026

Some top prospects get their callup and hit the ground running. They step into the batters box and perform admirably and never look back. But many struggle, and some get demoted. And in some cases the demotion helps, it gets the player back on track and their play and card values skyrocket up. Here are three players that have big league experience but have struggled. But also, who are poised to take a big step in development, up their game, and up their card values.

RELATED: 3 Bowman 1st cards to buy before Opening Day 2026

Matt Shaw | Chicago Cubs

Oct 6, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Matt Shaw got his first call up this past season, making his debut on March 18 against the Dodgers during the special Tokyo Series. While he had a tremendous spring, he batted well below .200 and was demoted after just 18 games. He was recalled in mid-May and stayed with the major league team the rest of the season. He ultimately finished the year with a .226 batting average with 13 home runs and 44 runs batted in.

Matt Shaw's 2025 Topps Chrome Update rookie image variation | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/MftB73

While he had a lackluster first taste of the majors, collector's should see his track record and hold on to his cards. In the minors, he never hit below .279 and .301 overall and just two years ago hit 21 home runs.

Right now, collectors could grab his 2025 Topps Chrome Update rookie image variation for around $15, according to eBay sold listings.

Dylan Crews | Nationals

Sep 8, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Dylan Crews (3) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dylan Crews will always be connected to Paul Skenes. It was heavily debated ahead of the 2024 MLB Draft as to which one of the LSU teammates would be taken No. 1 overall, with the consensus being that whoever was not picked first, would undoubtably be taken second. Skenes was ultimately the top pick and Crews went to the Nationals at number two.

Crews got his callup late in 2024 and played in 31 games for the big league team. He hit a pedestrian .218 and had three home runs to go with eight runs batted in. He didn't fare to well last year, but was plagued by injuries. He hit just .196 before an oblique strain kept him out until the middle of August.

2025 Topps Chrome Dylan Crews rookie autograph | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/FgfhDZ

While the numbers don't show it, he does have the talent that made him the No. 2 overall pick for a reason. In just 85 games in 2025 he hit 10 home runs and and 27 runs batted in. A health Crews could show fans and collectors a step up in development, and make a real difference for the Nationals.

Fans and hopefuls of Dylan Crews can pick up his 2025 Topps Chrome base autograph for under $80, according to eBay sold listings.

Jackson Holliday | Orioles

Aug 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) looks on before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Jackson Holliday is the most seasoned veteran of this group with over 200 games in the majors, sand it seems like he's been talked about for the past 100 years. But in reality, while he's played parts of two seasons already, Holliday is just 22 years old, and he'll be 22 for the entirety of the 2026 season.

While he had an abysmal rookie year after getting promoted on April 10, 2024, he showed vast improvements during his sophomore campaign, and stayed with the MLB club all of 2025. He hit .242 and swing for 17 home runs and 55 runs batted in while getting the leadoff spot in the lineup most of the season.

2024 Topps Chrome Jackson Holliday rookie image variation | eBay |

If you believe in trends, then Holliday is poised to take the next step in his development and build off of his 2025 season. The Orioles signed Pete Alonso, another power hitting player to install in the lineup. So wherever the Polar Bear and Holliday are put in the lineup card, taking into account Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutchsman, Holliday and the Orioles could put on a hitting clinic this season.

Buyers can find his 2024 Topps Chrome rookie image variation for around $35, according to eBay sold listings.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: