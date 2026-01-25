Rare Auto Kon Knueppel Cards Lead His Recent Top Sales

Since being selected fourth overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2025 NBA Draft, Kon Knueppel has wasted no time proving he belongs. He has quickly emerged as one of the league's most impactful rookies, and with his play showing no signs of slowing down, his market is heating up. Here is a closer look at the top card sales defining his young career.

2025 Topps Foilfractor Kon Knueppel Auto 1/1

Cardladder

Knueppel has won the NBA Rookie of the Month award for November and December. He is the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. The highest sale for any of his cards is his Topps 1/1 auto that sold on Jan 11, 2026, for $57,600.

2025 Topps Chrome Auto Geometric White Refractor /2

Cardladder

Knueppel has played 45 games in the NBA. He is averaging 18.9 points a game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is second in the NBA in three-point percentage at 42.2%. His Topps Chrome white auto refractor sold on Jan 20, 2026, for $41,454.

2025 Topps '80 FoilFractor Auto 1/1

Cardladder

The third-highest sale for a Knueppel card was pulled at Target. While the Hornets have one of the top rookies in the game today, they have been struggling this season. They are 10 games under .500 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Topps 45th year anniversary auto superfractor sold on Jan 23, 2026, for $38,400.

2025 Topps ChromeTrue Red Auto /5

Cardladder

Knueppel's NBA debut was fairly successful. He played 25 minutes and had 11 points with five rebounds. He also shot 75% from behind the arc. His Topps Chrome red refractor auto sold on Jan 11, 2026, for $30,000.

2025 Topps Chrome Auto Black Geometric Refractor /10

Cardladder

Knueppel's career high in points is 33, a loss to the Bulls on Dec 12th. The most three-pointers made in a game is seven, also in a loss on Nov 23rd. His Topps Chrome auto black refractor sold on Jan 13, 2026, for $20,044.

2024 Bowman U Best Black Geometric Auto 1/1 PSA 10

PSA

Knueppel played one year at Duke University. He averaged 14.4 points over 39 games played. Duke would lose to Houston in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke had three players drafted in the top 10 in the 2025 NBA draft, including the top pick, Cooper Flagg.

The 1/1 dual auto with Knueppel and Flagg, graded a 10 by PSA, sold on Aug 31, 2025, for $10,800.

Be on the lookout for more top cards from Knueppel, as Topps Chrome Sapphire was just released last week.

