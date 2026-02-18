3 Most Expensive Mikaela Shiffrin Card Sales After Latest Olympic Gold Medal

When it comes to the market demand for Olympic athletes, there are those that drive the market based on individual performances, then there are those that drive the market based on their status as in all-time leader in their respected sport. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the latter, and that is of course the three highest selling sports cards of U.S. Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin who is the most decorated Alpine Skier in history.

With that said, and as the most decorated Alpine skier in history, Mikaela Shiffrin has not only transcended sport of Alpine Skiing, but she’s also played a role in transcending the Olympic collectibles hobby. After eight Olympic starts without a podium placement and two years of emotional recovery following her traumatic 2024 crash and subsequent PTSD, her dominant slalom victory on February 18, where she won Gold by a massive margin of 1.50 seconds, wasn’t just another medal, it was redemption for the greatest alpine skier of all-time. In the wake of her dominant victory here’s a look at her highest selling sports cards.

RELATED: The 2024 Olympics Triple Autograph Card Remains Unredeemed According to Topps

2026 Topps Chrome Winter Olympics Mikaela Shiffrin Relic Patch Superfractor 1/1 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Mikaela%20Shiffrin&saleId=ebay-136994774359

The first of three cards is of course her highest recorded sale, which came on Jan. 29, 2026, and saw her 2026 Topps Chrome Winter Olympics Relic Patch Superfractor 1/1 sell for $1,999 via eBay. As a true one-of-one tied directly to her final Olympic Winter Games, it represents what some collectors may describe as a modern Olympic grail, especially since it checks off the proverbial boxes of scarcity, premium superfractor design, and career-defining significance.

2020-21 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions '09 Exquisite Rookie Autograph Tribute Black #MS Mikaela Shiffrin Signed Rookie Card (#1/1) – PSA NM 7, PSA/DNA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Mikaela%20Shiffrin&saleId=goldin-202204-2221-0324-f72a97de-01e8-4aff-8793-a763127195e5

The second of her three cards is the 2020–21 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions ’09 Exquisite Rookie Autograph Tribute Black #MS (1/1), graded PSA NM 7 with a PSA/DNA 10 autograph, which was sold on June 4, 2022 for $1,800 through Goldin. This card checks off the proverbial boxes, of elite branding (given the fact its an Exquisite Rookie Autograph Tribute) and scarcity (since this too is a one-of-one).

2021 EXQUISITE COLLECTION MIKAELA SHIFFRIN ROOKIE AUTO BLACK 1/1 PSA 10 GEM MINT | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Mikaela%20Shiffrin&saleId=ebay-175371584747

The third of her three cards is her 2021 Exquisite Collection Rookie Auto Black 1/1 PSA 10 GEM MINT, which was sold for $1,525 on August 12 2022. This card checks off the proverbial boxes of having a grade of Gem Mint PSA 10 as well as a one-of-one rookie autograph. This card also perfectly represents its place at the crossroads at which scarcity meets perfection.

Dec 7, 2025; Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, CANADA; Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States reacts during the second run of the women's giant slalom race during the PwC Tremblant alpine skiing World Cup at Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

However, the sales of these three cards show how Shiffrin’s career dominance, her ability to overcome adversity with grace, a redemption story that only she could write, and a final chapter that has resonated with hobby collectors and will for a long time.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: