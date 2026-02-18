Groovy Inserts are Hot Case Hits for Panini

WNBA and NBA superstars share the top sales of Panini's case hit, Groovy. Panini has also created this chase card for the NASCAR and Premier League. Here is a look at the top sales for the Groovy SSP.

2024 Panini Gold Prizm WNBA Groovy Caitlin Clark Rookie /10 PSA 10

Caitlin Clark won the Rookie of the Year award in 2024. She was a college superstar at the University of Iowa and quickly became a WNBA fan favorite. She was drafted first overall in 2024 by the Indiana Fever.

The gold Groovy, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $6,600 on Oct 22, 2025.

Rickea Jackson 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Groovy Gold Vinyl Rookie 1/1 PSA 10

Rickea Jackson was drafted fourth overall in 2024 by the Los Angeles Sparks. She is averaging 14 points a game in the WNBA.

The gold vinyl, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $3,200 on Mar 13, 2025.

2024 Panini Prizm Black Groovy Stephen Curry PSA 10

Stephen Curry has played his entire career with the Warriors. He has won the MVP twice and the NBA Finals four times.

The Prizm Black Groovy, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $2,100 Jan 25, 2026.

2024 Panini Prizm Groovy Gold Vinyl Angel Reese Rookie 1/1 PSA 9

Angel Reese was drafted seventh overall in 2024 by the Chicago Sky. She is averaging 12 points and 14 rebounds per game in her two years in the WNBA.

The gold vinyl, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $1,403 on May 22, 2025.

2024 Panini Prizm Black Groovy Victor Wembanyama PSA 10

Victor Wembanyama won the Rookie of the Year award in 2024. He was the number one draft pick by the San Antonio Spurs.

The Black Prizm Groovy, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $960 Jan 21, 2026.

2022 Panini Prizm Premier League Erling Haaland Groovy PSA 10

Erling Haaland is a Norwegian footballer. He is currently the striker for Manchester City in the Premier League.

The 2022 Panini Prizm, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $935 on Apr 16, 2023.

2024 Panini Prizm Black Groovy Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PSA 10

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was drafted eleventh overall in 2018 by the Charlotte Hornets. He was traded to the Clippers on draft night. He was later traded to the Thunder, where the rest is history. He is the leader of the Thunder, helping them win the Finals last season.

The Black Prizm Groovy, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $850 on Dec 24, 2025.

