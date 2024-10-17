The 2024 Olympics Triple Autograph Card Remains Unredeemed According to Topps
On Wednesday afternoon, Topps issued a statement confirming the 2024 Topps NOW Olympics Triple Autograph featuring Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant remains unredeemed. The card was announced in late August and sparked a buying frenzy.
The print-on-demand card had an astonishing print run of 88,735. Buying a base card allowed one lucky buyer to get the randomly inserted 1/1 triple autograph card.
A series of bounty offers for the card ensued, most recently topped by basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is offering $1 million.
With Topps' statement, there remain several theories on where the card could be, including the following:
1. It's Out There
According to some social media commenters, they have yet to receive their orders from Topps. The redemption for the card may not have been mailed or delivered yet.
2. In a Redemption Pack
Topps mailed out all of its short-printed parallels in blue foil packs. Some buyers put their packs on sale rather than opening them. It's possible that the redemption has been delivered but is in an unopened pack. EBay has several listings, but it's best to proceed cautiously.
3. It Has Been Delivered
It's also possible that the redemption card has been delivered, but the redeemer, for some reason, still needs to turn it in. The individual may want to create a little suspense or even wait for a higher offer. It's an unlikely scenario, but not impossible.
4. Conspiracy Theories
Some people believe that Topps knows who has the card and that a Fanatics-sponsored breaker will reveal it at some point. Fanatics is the parent company of Topps. Conspiracy theorists believe that a reveal by a Fanatics breaker will drive even more business to Fanatics Live.
The 1/1 Gold parallel of the card, equally as hard to pull as the triple autograph card, recently sold for $53,680 on Goldin Auctions.
While the card is still out there, it's certain that once it is revealed, it has the potential to be the story of the year. It is already considered one of the most important ultra-modern cards ever created.