Lindsey Vonn & 2026 Winter Olympics Stars: Top Cards to Buy Early

It's hard to believe another four years have come and gone, but the 2026 Winter Olympics are just around the corner again. In February things will kick off in Italy and new stories will be written, stars will be born and memories will be made. There are many American legends of past Winter Olympics and they also have sports cards. They are often overlooked as the hobby focus is primarily on the big four - baseball, football, basketball and hockey, but these cards of the following American heroes are also worth checking out.

S.I. FOR KIDS 1996 MICHELLE KWAN

In American figure skating, Michelle Kwan is royalty. She's a two-time medalist and a nine-time U.S. champion. Over the course of time Kwan became one of the most popular female athletes in America, known as a champion but also a great representative of the Unites States. She became the U.S. Ambassador to Belize until recently - and it's for all these reasons, but mainly the memories of her skating that makes her "rookie" card still sought after. High grades are tough to find - the card was, after all, pulled from a kids' magazine and separated by hand.

TOPPS SEATTLE CHILDREN'S 2020 APOLO OHNO

An eight-time medalist in short-track speed skating, including two golds, Ohno is the most successful winter Olympian of all time. The autograph card seen above was for a good cause - Topps partnered with Seattle Children's Hospital and Bartell Drugs in 2020 for a retail only set available only at Bartell Drugs location in Seattle, with proceeds from the boxes going to the hospital. Ohno was one of the athletes chosen to participate. Fans would be wise to search for this one - a nice card and there aren't that many sports cards of Ohno out there.

UPPER DECK GOODWIN CHAMPIONS 2025 SHAUN WHITE

Shaun White - the King of the half-pipe! For many, there was no one more exciting to watch in winter than White. The 3-time gold medalist dominated the snowboarding scene as soon as it was introduced to the Olympics. White has been a repeat signer for Upper Deck, including 2025's release.

TOPPS US OLYMPIC 2014 LINDSEY VONN

Lindsey Vonn is well known for her Alpine skiing, but maybe even better known for her personal and romantic life. At 41, she qualified for the 2026 Olympics, which is an incredible feat. She took part in Topps' 2014 Olympic release with a autograph card.

