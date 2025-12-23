As Travis Kelce mulls Retirement, here are his best cards

Travis Kelce has given it everything he has for years now. He's been arguably the best tight end of his generation; with multiple Super Bowl wins and Pro Bowl selections, word is that Kelce will take some time to consider his future. It could very well be that he comes back next year - no-one likes to go out like the way the Chiefs did this year - but the chance is also very real that he rides off into the sunset.

Kelce has a very successful podcast and an upcoming wedding of the century - there's more than enough for him to do outside of football. Due to all of the reasons listed here and more, Kelce has many fans and collectors searching for his cards. There are of course many to choose from - here are several worth your attention.

SCORE AUTOGRAPH 2013 TRAVIS KELCE

2013 Travis Kelce Score | CardLadder

Score isn't always the "top-tier" brand collectors think of, but in this case it pulled off csomething pretty special - a Kelce autograph rookie card. The only thing that could make it better would be an on-card auto instead of a sticker, but we'll take what we can get. There were more limited parallels of this card for big spenders, but even the base card option here is a solid choice.

TOPPS CHROME 2013 TRAVIS KELCE

2013 Travis Kelce Topps Chrome | CardLadder

Topps Chrome is often the card of choice for rookie card collectors, and that seems to also be the case for Kelce. The question is, what did he do to deserve this picture on his rookie card? There wasn't an action shot or just a portrait of him in uniform? In any case, it is what it is and we'll have to accept his Chrome rookie featuring a ridiculous photo.

PANINI FLAWLESS DUAL DIAMOND PATCH 2024 KELCE/MAHOMES

2024 Travis Kelce/Patrick Mahomes Flawless Dual Diamond Patch | CardLadder

One of the greatest of the last twenty years, if not ever - Mahomes to Kelce. What a cool card! Numbered to just 20 and with game-worn patches of both players. A great way to honor two of the biggest reasons the Chiefs have had such success.

PANINI CONTENDERS AUTOGRAPH TICKET 2013 TRAVIS KELCE

2013 Travis Kelce Panini Contenders Auto | CardLadder

Panini's Contenders product gained a lot of respect in the hobby as having some of the most sought-after rookie cards over the last years - the Contenders Autograph ticket. Travid Kelce got his time in the spotlight with a story attached. There are two versions of this card - "left hand in" and "left hand out". The one seen here is "left hand in" and carries a premium over the other. The "left hand out" shows Kelce in mid-catch.

