Cooper Flagg & Kon Knueppel Honored With Limited Edition Topps Now Dual Card

Two nights ago Cooper Flagg went off on the Hornets, pouring in 49 points, scoring the most points ever in a single game by a teenager. His once teammate with Duke, Kon Knueppel spoiled his magical moment, by scoring a career high 34 points, pushing his Hornets to a 123-121 win.

The two will share another magical moment, by celebrating this special night with Topps Now.

Related: Cooper Flagg's 5 Most Expensive Cards from Topps Basketball

Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel Topps Now | https://www.topps.com/products/kon-knueppel-cooper-flagg-2025-26-nba-topps-now%C2%AE-card-152

Topps Now recognizes big events, career nights, and record setting moments. The matchup between Flagg and Knueppel highlighted just that. Per Topps, the combined 83 points from the two rookies, were the most points scored by opposing rookies since 1971, when Pete Maravich and Tiny Archibald faced off.

The highlight of this Topps Now card, is the 1 of 1. This special card will feature each players autograph, as well as pieces of their sneakers from this historic game.

The trajectory of these two players, could make this 1 of 1 an absolute iconic card in the hobby for years to come.

Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg just 19 years old, is already playing like a 10 year veteran. Teammates are already looking to him to lead his team, and he is doing his best to deliver. The first player chosen in the 2025 NBA draft, Flagg hasnt dissapoint. Flagg is averaging 19.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 4.1 APG, and seems to be getting better every game. Flagg has already won Rookie of the Month for November and December.

When it comes to the hobby, and this years NBA rookies, its Cooper Flagg, and then everyone else.

Kon Knueppel

Kon Knueppel was supposed to be good, but I don't think anyone expected this good, this fast. Anything Flagg is doing, its seems that Knueppel is thinking I can do it just as good, if not better. Shooting a solid 42% from three point land, and over 48% overall, Knueppel can score from anywhere on the court. He is averaging 18.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 3.6 APG, proving he is here for the long haul.

When I stated above that it was Cooper Flagg, and then everyone else. Kon Knueppel is the "everyone else".

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots as Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) defends | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Topps Now

While the 1 of 1 dual game used autograph card is the treasure of this card, there is so much more to be excited about. Each card will still represent their RC status. Beyond the base, there are opportunities to obtain parallels. There is gold numbered to 50, down to black numbered to 5. There is also a 1 of 1 foilfractor to be found. Great opportunity to obtain 2 great rookies, on 1 card. Per Topps Now, this card is only available until February 1st.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: