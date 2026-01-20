4 Amazing Card Sets to Chase Autographs

Over the last 30 to 40 years, autograph cards have gone from being a novelty to being expected by collectors in every new product. Autographs have always been collected and it makes sense that their inclusion in card packs is one of the highlights of opening a box of cards. There's been an ongoing debate as to which autograph card set really did it all - captured the essence of the player, delivered a great photo, and left room for a signature. Some sets have managed this feat better than others.

Here are four that are still talked about today as setting a standard for the hobby.

RELATED: Vintage On-Card Autographs are the Ultimate Investment in the Sports Card Hobby

UPPER DECK LEGENDS AUTOGRAPH 1997 JOHNNY UNITAS

1997 Johnny Unitas Upper Deck Legends Autograph | CardLadder

Upper Deck's 1997 Legends Football included autograph card parallels that changed the game of collecting. The photography used in the set is nothing short of amazing and the set focuses on, as the name "Legends" implies, greats from past eras. Many Hall of Famers were included and the autos were not so hard to find at 1:5 packs. Some of the autographs are short prints, so certain players may be tougher to find than others.

TOPPS TRIBUTE AUTOGRAPH/RELIC 2003 KIRK GIBSON

2003 Kirk Gibson Topps Tribute | CardLadder

RELATED: 5 of the Greatest Insert Card Sets from Autographs to Simpson Art

In 2003, Topps provided collectors with cards which not only included on-card autographs and relics like pieces of game-used bats, but also focused on specific iconic moments that defined each player's career. Kirk Gibson's 1988 World Series home run is given tribute, along with other career defining moments like Willie Mays' basket catch and Carlton Fisk's 1975 World Series home run. Magical stories preserved with an autograph and a relic swatch. It doesn't get much better than that.

FLEER GREATS OF THE GAME AUTOGRAPH 2001 WILLIE MAYS

2001 Willie Mays Greats of the Game Autograph | CardLadder

Fleer's "Greats of the Game", released in 2001 focused on retired players with many Hall of Famers included on the checklist. With multiple autographs in every hobby box, collectors had the chance to pull all-time greats like Willie Mays. The cards featured a photo of each player against a white background, with plenty of room at the bottom for the signature.

TOPPS GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY AUTOGRAPH 2001 HANK AARON

2001 Hank Aaron Autograph Topps Golden Anniversary | CardLadder

Released as an insert set to chase, Topps' Golden Anniversary autographs, released within the Series 1 and Series 2 products, featured both modern and past greats. A photo of each player was set against the backdrop of a baseball - again, a nice, white background against which autographs look great. Legends such as Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds and Willie Mays contributed their signatures to the set.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: