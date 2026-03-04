Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden: '80s Mets Stars With Big Cards

The similarities were always striking: two outstanding athletes making immediate impacts on the same team. Both National League Rookies of the Year - Gooden for pitching in 1984 and Strawberry for hitting in 1983. Both had extremely promising careers that were both cut short by off the field problems, but found redemption later in life. They were never best friends, but had a deep connection that continues to this day. Fans will always remember the 1986 World Series win over the Boston Red Sox and how the two players played a large part in bringing home the trophy.

TOPPS TRADED 1983 DARRYL STRAWBERRY

The "Amazin" Mets took Darryl Strawberry with the first pick in the 1980 draft and were rewarded for it three years later when he absolutely lit it up and won National League Rookie of the Year honors. While his 1983 Topps Traded card is not technically a rookie card due to it only being available back then as part of a set and not pulled from a pack, it's fair to say this might be his most sought after card.

TOPPS TRADED TIFFANY 1984 DWIGHT GOODEN

In 1985, Dwight Gooden had about as good a season as a pitcher can have. He was absolutely lights out for opposing batters. He went 24-4 with a 1.53 ERA and 268 strikeouts. If those stats aren't enough, he also brought home the NL Cy Young award and achieved pitching's Triple Crown. Gooden's 1984 Topps Traded card is not a true rookie, but it is more limited than his 1985 rookie card and still counts as one of his most desirable cards.

DONRUSS SIGNATURE SERIES AUTOGRAPH 1998 DARRYL STRAWBERRY

By 1998, Strawberry was finishing out his career with the Yankees. His time in New York was cut short due to a cancer diagnosis, which caused him to replaced on the roster during the playoffs. The 1998 Donruss Signature Series is the only autograph card from his playing days and is worth adding to any Strawberry collection. It shows off a great photo of him smiling and presumably rounding the bases.

TOPPS GILDED AUTOGRAPH 2025 DWIGHT GOODEN

Fast forward from the eighties and nineties to 2025 and a great looking Dwight Gooden autograph card from the Topps Gilded set. Gooden has no autograph cards from his playing days, but he's often been included in recent sets. This particular card above shows a young Gooden in his Mets gear and includes the 1986 World Series logo, which is a nice touch.