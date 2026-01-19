5 of the Greatest Insert Card Sets from Autographs to Simpson Art

Over the last thirty years or so, card companies have gotten more and more creative with the chase cards they insert into products. Some of them, like a swatch of game-worn jersey, have everything to do with the players of the sport for which the cards are issued. Some cards, however, have nothing at all to with baseball or football and more to do with celebrities or history. Let's be honest - where else would we, as collectors, have the chance to pull an autograph of Abraham Lincoln or George Washington? Some inserts are just plain fun and designed to get a smile out of the collector. Following are 5 of the coolest and most interesting insert sets out there.

SKYBOX SIMPSONS ART DEBART 1993 BART SIMPSON

1993 Art DeBart Matt Groening Skybox Simpsons | CardLadder

Skybox had the brilliant idea to insert hand-drawn artwork from Simpsons creator Matt Groening randomly into packs of their 1993 Skybox Simpsons product. Limited to just 400 cards, these are highly sought after by Simpsons fans around the world, with prices ranging from $2,000 to north of $5,000, depending on the condition.

TOPPS AMERICAN TREASURES 2004 ULYSSES S. GRANT

2004 Ulysses S. Grant American Treasures Topps | CardLadder

Topps' 2004 "American Treasures" autograph subset didn't include every U.S. President's cut signature, but it had more than enough to make an impression. It created quite a chase to see who could pull an autograph from JFK, George Washington or Abraham Lincoln. Even the "lesser-known" Presidents' cards sell for several thousand dollars. Topps Series 2 Baseball would later include more American Treasures cut signatures, this time not of U.S. Presidents but American cultural icons such as Neil Armstrong, Amelia Earhart and Thomas Edison.

PRESS PASS BURNING RUBBER 1996 DALE EARNHARDT

1996 Dale Earnhardt Burning Rubber Press Pass | CardLadder

Back in 1996, autograph cards were in their infancy and almost no-one had ever heard of a relic card. Leave it to Press Pass - in 1996, they came up with one of the first relic card insert ideas - cards including bits of race-driven tires from the NASCAR heroes of that era. These cards are surprisingly affordable - the card above of Dale Earnhardt sold last year for $325, but many other drivers' ungraded cards can be had for under $50.

TOPPS AMERICAN PIE 2011 MARILYN MONROE

2012 Marilyn Monroe Worn Dress Topps | CardLadder

Topps re-launched their "American Pie" product back in 2011 and focused solely on celebrities. It won't appeal to everyone, but there's something pretty cool about pulling a piece of a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe or a piece of a leather jacket worn by Elvis Presley.

TOPPS MAGIC HISTORICAL COINS 2012

2012 Buffalo Nickel Thanksgiving Parade Topps Magic | eBay

In 2012, Topps again added a slice of Americana to their "Magic" football product. This time, the focus was on specific cultural moments in American history, such as the first Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Individual coins were attached to the cards for an extra dose of nostalgia.

