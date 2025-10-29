Most Bizarre PGA Tour Autograph Requests? Pros Share Their Stories
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics, from swings they envy to advice for college players to favorite tournament courses and much more. Look for answers to all of these subjects in the days ahead. We think you’ll enjoy.
Previous topics: What they'd do if not playing | Favorite golf memorabilia | Most enviable swing
Today’s question:
What’s the Strangest Thing a Fan Has Asked You to Sign?
“It’s all strange to me. I’ve signed a lot of arms.” — Matt Kuchar
“I’ve signed a lot of kids.” — Jordan Spieth
“Lots of arms from kids.” — Aaron Baddeley
“I've signed a lot, but if they ask you to sign an arm or a face, you know they're not going to keep it very long.” — Rickie Fowler
“A forehead. I asked his parent’s permission first.” — Charley Hoffman
“I signed a poker chip once. And a koozie.” — Ryan Palmer
“Probably a soda can.” — Davis Riley
“Maybe a paper cup.” — Scottie Scheffler
“Either a plastic cup or a stomach.” — Akshay Bhatia
“A yarmulke.” — Webb Simpson