Most Bizarre PGA Tour Autograph Requests? Pros Share Their Stories

From kids to cans, Tour players are asked to sign plenty of odd items and shared the weirdest with Sports Illustrated.

John Schwarb, Art Stricklin, Jeff Ritter

Akshay Bhatia is a popular player on the autograph line. But what’s the most unusual thing he has signed?
Akshay Bhatia is a popular player on the autograph line. But what’s the most unusual thing he has signed? / Matt Stone-Imagn Images

Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics, from swings they envy to advice for college players to favorite tournament courses and much more. Look for answers to all of these subjects in the days ahead. We think you’ll enjoy.

Today’s question:

What’s the Strangest Thing a Fan Has Asked You to Sign?

“It’s all strange to me. I’ve signed a lot of arms.” — Matt Kuchar

“I’ve signed a lot of kids.” — Jordan Spieth

“Lots of arms from kids.” — Aaron Baddeley

“I've signed a lot, but if they ask you to sign an arm or a face, you know they're not going to keep it very long.” — Rickie Fowler

“A forehead. I asked his parent’s permission first.” — Charley Hoffman

“I signed a poker chip once. And a koozie.” — Ryan Palmer

“Probably a soda can.” — Davis Riley

PGA golfer Scottie Scheffler signs autographs for young fans during the 2025 WM Phoenix Open pro-am at TPC Scottsdale.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is in constant demand from fans. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Maybe a paper cup.” — Scottie Scheffler

“Either a plastic cup or a stomach.” — Akshay Bhatia

“A yarmulke.” — Webb Simpson

