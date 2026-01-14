One of the coolest things about our hobby is the amount of passion that it's made of. Every collector is passionate about the search for that one card or autograph that could complete their collection. That passion also shows up in great books written about the hobby - the authors share their own experiences as collectors or document great collections. In both cases, the reader benefits and can find his own inspiration or learn something new. Following are some great books that are well worth your time and money.

72 STORIES BY GEDDY LEE

Geddy Lee is best known for being the lead singer and bassist for the rock band Rush, but he has been an avid collector of signed baseballs much of his adult life. His book, "72 Stories", goes into detail on 72 autographed balls and the stories behind each one, with beautiful photography and photos from Lee's life both as a baseball fan and collector.

THE DIAMNDBACKS COLLECTION BY TOM & ELLEN ZAPPALA

Another book that focuses on an amazing collection, Tom and Ellen Zappala's "The Diamondbacks Collection - 50 of the Greatest Cards in Sports Collecting History", treats the reader to a in-depth review of each of the top 50 cards that make up the collection of Arizona Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick.

25 IN 25 - THE 25 MOST ICONIC SPORTS CARDS OF THE 2000'S BY ADAM GRAY

For collectors interested in cards produced within the last 25 years, this is the book. Adam Gray was in charge of this project, a crowdsourcing exercise where the public as well as the experts voted on the most iconic cards of the last 25 years. The results may surprise you, and maybe that's the point! A great book for those interested in modern cards.

MINT CONDITION BY DAVE JAMIESON

This book is a must for anyone interested in the history of sports cards and the people behind the growth of the hobby over the last 100 years. A fascinating read that explains some of the good and the bad of the industry and serves as a reminder that the chase has always been part of the fun.

