Arena Club is best known in the hobby for giving collectors the ability to obtain graded cards that can then be sent to them in a physical format, or kept in the vault. The major sports are represented quite heavily, with the NFL, NBA and MLB leading the charge, as well as a San Antonio Spurs partnership. However, new avenues of Slab Packs are starting to gain popularity on their app. Soccer is becoming more and more popular with the World Cup on the horizon, while Disney and One Piece look to continue their dominance in the hobby.

Here is what collectors need to know about these new Slab Pack Offerings from Arena Club.

Big Name Players Available in a Variety of Soccer Slab Packs

When hobbyists think of soccer, a few names likely come to mind. Players such as Messi, Ronaldo, and Yamal are among the most collected right now. Arena Club is currently offering a Diamond Slab Pack that contains cards of these three, along with other major players. That pack costs $1,000, with three major grail cards still up for grabs at the time of writing.

2023-24 Select FIFA Christiano Ronaldo Black 1/1 PSA 10 | Arena Club

The cards include a rare one of one of Christiano Ronaldo from 2023-24 Panini Select, a Lionel Messi Kaboom insert from 2017-18 Panini Select, and a Messi patch autograph from 2016-17 select that is limited to only eight copies. These would be great additions to any collection.

2017-18 Select Lionel Messi Kaboom! Insert BGS 9.5 | Arena Club

One Piece Makes an Appearance in Slab Packs

Similarly, a TCG has captured the interest of collectors. One Piece cards can now be found within Slab Packs on a variety of levels. For example, in the Diamond pack, collectors have many key cards that they could pull. One of the grail cards is a Gold Manga Alternate Art of Gol D. Roger, and it is graded a PSA 10. While some collectors may not know much about this TCG, it might not be a bad idea to read up about it, especially if it keeps rising in popularity.

2024 One Piece OP09 EN Gol D. Roger Gold Manga Alternate Art PSA 10 | Arena Club

Disney Cards Continue Hobby Appeal and Growth

Since Disney returned to the Topps branding a few years ago, it has resonated strongly with collectors. Arena Club now offers high end Slab Packs for collectors to scratch the itch to obtain rare cards of their favorite characters, or autographs for their personal collections. They are listed on the website as Magical Slab Packs.

Some grail chases currently up for grabs include a one of one Harrison Ford autograph from 2018 Topps Star Wars and a Return of the Jedi poster insert card that is a Superfractor. The Superfractor is from 2023 Star Wars Galaxy and is graded a PSA 9. If the past couple years have been any indication, it is very possible that Disney cards will continue to rise in stature within the hobby world.

2023 Star Wars Galaxy Return of the Jedi Poster Superfractor PSA 9 | Arena Club

Arena Club continues to grow their offerings, and in doing so, will appeal to more collectors. Graded cards command a good bit of attention in the hobby already, and it would not be surprising to see that continue. The additions and rise of Soccer, One Piece, and Disney show how strong the hobby is, and what collectors across the globe are looking for daily. Collectors can head over to the Arena Club website or app now and check out all the offerings available.

