2025 Panini Photogenic Football: Eye Appeal, Rare Parallels, and Autograph Chases

Another Panini Football release is on the horizon, with 2025 Panini Photogenic slated to release on Wednesday, February 25th. This release is unique in the sense that it is an exclusive, online only release, and it can be found on the Panini website starting at 12 PM EST. The product has been released for a few years now, and it is most well known for having stunning imagery on it's cards, while also providing a variety of chases for collectors. This also looks to be one of the final licensed releases by Panini before the NFL license shifts hands.

Here is what collectors need to know about this exclusive release.

Hobby box breakdown of the brand new release

At the time of writing, a price for hobby boxes are not yet known. However, details of what can be found in a box are. Boxes will contain 10 packs, with five cards falling in every pack. On average, one autograph can be pulled per box, along with five numbered parallels. Collectors who decide to purchase a box will surely be focused on what hits they may pull, but this is a product that may also appeal to set collectors.

2025 Panini PhotoGenic Football Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Major eye appeal exists on base cards and parallels

The base set for this year's release only consists of 200 cards, making it a doable set to put together for collectors. While only a certain number of base cards can be found in a box, finding singles on the secondary market is not out of the question. 2025 Photogenic does contain both horizontal and vertical versions to complete the base set. The horizontal cards feature select rookies and veterans. A preview image of a Matthew Golden Horizontal rookie card was shared ahead of release, and it features Golden in the all-white Packers uniform.

2025 Panini PhotoGenic Football Matthew Golden Horizontal RC | Checklist Insider

A variety of parallels will be inserted into packs, including: Bronze (/150), Orange (/65), Silver (/15), Fireworks (/5), and more. Those chasing after big names and rookies will be hoping to pull some of the more limited parallels.

2025 Panini PhotoGenic Football Ashton Jeanty Parallel | Checklist Insider

Collectors can look for a variety of unique inserts

Inserts will be included in the product once again, and one that stands out is the Scrapbook insert. These cards feature multiple photographs of a player scattered all around the card. The Lamar Jackson version of the card has him running and throwing on the field, holding up his draft day jersey, and holding an award he won from the NFL Honors. The card is truly a snapshot of a player's career, and might be a must have for player collectors.

2025 Panini PhotoGenic Football Lamar Jackson Scrapbook Insert | Checklist Insider

Autograph chases of rookies and veterans put the spotlight on hits

Autographs will come one per box (on average). The signing list this year includes rookies and veterans. Notable signers this year include: Patrick Mahomes, CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Brock Purdy, Jonathan Taylor, Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Warren, Travis Hunter, Will Campbell,and more. Dual autographs of current and former teammates can also be found, with combinations such as Ahmad Rashad/Fran Tarkenton, Plaxico Burress/Eli Manning, Will Howard/Caleb Johnson, and Riley Leonard/Tyler Warren appearing on numerous subsets.

2025 Panini PhotoGenic Football Patrick Mahomes In the Action Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025 Panini Photogenic Football looks to be another solid release in the product's lineage. The photography on the cards is superb, and will appeal to many collectors. This year's release will be an online only exclusive. It will be for sale starting Wednesday, February 25th at 12 PM EST on the Panini website. Collectors who are looking for a football product to open should consider this as an option. It has quite a bit to offer, and pulling an autograph of a top rookie or veteran is never a bad thing.